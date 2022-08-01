Beyonce fans react to Diane Warren seemingly shading the singer for using 24 songwriters

While Beyonce’s legions of fans are enjoying her new album Renaissance — her first album since 2016’s Lemonade — some have defended her from an alleged shadow cast by Oscar-nominated songwriter Diane Warren.

Warren, 65, took to Twitter on Monday to ask, “How can there be 24 writers on a song?” with a rolling eye emoji.

The tweet — seemingly in reference to Beyonce’s song Alien Superstar — was not well received by the BeyHive, with fans bashing her for everything from her age to not knowing how samples work.

Her tweet — sent early Monday morning — seemed to blow up instantly, angering fans who thought she was sending some shade to Beyonce.

Warren tried to lighten that idea by tweeting fifteen minutes later, “This isn’t meant to be a shadow, I’m just curious.”

Another 20 minutes later, she seemed to get it and tweeted, “Okay, it’s prob samples that add up the number of writers.”

That still didn’t stop a number of fans from joining in, including Twitter user Lisa McGuire, who said, “samples and multiple interpolations! I am a music accompanist and sometimes have the obvious them.’

Another Twitter user named Dylan asked, “How have you been in the game for 80 years and don’t know how samples work?” Warren replied, “Because I don’t use them.”

Twitter user TaylorBold added, “Similarly, you have 13 nominations and no wins,” along with a photo of her 13 Oscar nominations.

That started a brief exchange, where Warren quipped, “But I’ve got 13 more nominations than U,” while another fan, J, added, “Right, nominations. Always the bridesmaid, never the bride.’

Warren asked, “How much do you have?” when J replied, ‘Same wins as you, xoxo.’

Another artist, The-Dream, explained: “You mean how come our (black) culture has so many writers, well it started because we couldn’t afford certain things to get started. So we started sampling and it became an art form, a big part of the Black Culture (hip-hop) in America. If that era hadn’t happened, who knows. Are you OK?’

Warren replied, “I didn’t mean that as an attack or disrespect. I didn’t know this, thanks for letting me know. You don’t have to be mean about it.’

She also sent out a number of other tweets, including one where she called a Twitter user ac**t for calling her a “grandma” and another where she sent a middle finger emoji to someone who said she’s 65, adding adds: ‘Cool You can count. How many fingers do I hold on’

Warren appeared hours later to admit her argument, tweeting, “Okay, I didn’t mean disrespect for @beyonce, who I’ve worked with and admiration for. I’m sorry for the misunderstanding.’

Beyonce herself has so far not publicly responded to any of the tweets.

