Beyonce fans go wild for Renaissance as they call it their ‘favourite album ever’

Beyonce delighted fans with a change of musical tempo in her new dance album Renaissance.

The singer, 40, released her highly anticipated seventh studio album at midnight after it leaked two days earlier.

The album immediately received critical acclaim from experts, and fans of the star were also quick to praise the new material.

‘Officially my favorite album ever!’: Beyonce fans went wild when she surprised them with a slew of dance songs in Renaissance

Fans on Twitter wrote: ‘NOT FINISHED BUT #RENAISSANCE IS IDGAF ALBUM OF THE YEAR’;

‘I usually skip the songs that come out before the album comes out, but I had to listen to Break My Soul it’s a CLASSIC #RENAISSANCE’; ‘PLASTIC FROM THE BANK IN THE VIRGO’S GROOVE ON #RENAISSANCE BEYONCÉ YOU’RE SICK’;

‘Bey’s back. #RENAISSANCE’; ““CUFF IT” in “ENERGY” in “BREAK MY SOUL.”’; ;Damn @Beyonce. You don’t have to squeeze so hard. #RENAISSANCE’;

‘beyoncé goes to bed tonight knowing #RENAISSANCE is one of the strongest works of this century’; After listening all this time, #RENAISSANCE is officially my favorite album ever. Album of the year – no doubt.’

Unbelievable: The 40-year-old singer released her highly anticipated seventh studio album at midnight after it was leaked two days earlier

Renaissance has received widespread critical acclaim, with critics praising the album as “a glorious celebration of the dance floor.”

The Times awards the album four stars, stating all songs’together a daring, often seductive piece of work, varied, complex and cheerful, that jumps from the pop funk of Cuff It (with a contribution from Chic’s Nile Rodgers, unsurprisingly) to the soul of Plastic Off the Sofa, while some quite strange, futuristic detours underway.

Above all, the impression that Renaissance gives is that Beyoncé, whose vocals are as dynamic as ever, has replaced reflection with discogrooving. It doesn’t seem like a bad way to deal with the age of anxiety.”

Meanwhile, The Telegraph notes: “These songs will be blown out of cars, at raves, in hotel rooms and on dance floors for years to come.”

Delighted: Fans were quick to praise the album as they flocked to Twitter after its midnight release

After the release, Beyonce took to Instagram with a daring topless disco-inspired photo of her in a revealing metallic silver dress holding her cleavage with one hand as she sat under a disco ball.

In a second slide, the hitmaker thanked fans for their collaboration and for waiting for the new body of work to reach its official release date, after it had been leaked two days earlier, with the songs appearing online and CDs already selling in Europe.

“I can’t thank you all enough for your love and protection. I appreciate you calling someone who tried to sneak into the club so early,” she shared in the note.

New Tunes: After the release, Beyonce took to Instagram with a daring topless disco-inspired photo of her in a revealing metallic silver dress holding her plunging neckline

Grateful: In a second slide, she thanked her fans for their collaboration and for waiting for the new work to reach its official release date, after it was leaked two days earlier

“So the album has been leaked and you’ve basically all been waiting for the right release time so you can all enjoy it together. I’ve never seen anything like it,” she wrote, adding that it “means the world” to her that her fans were waiting.

“Thank you for your unwavering support,” she continued, adding, “Thank you for your patience.”

“We’re going to take our time and enjoy the music. I will continue to give everything and do my best to bring you joy.’

She wrapped her note and lovingly told her fans “I love you deep.”

The dance-heavy album features 16 tracks, including the previously released single, Break My Soul, which was released last month.

The other 15 other songs are: I’m That Girl, Cozy, Alien Superstar, Cuff It, Energy, Church Girl, Plastic Off the Sofa, Virgo’s Groove, Move, Heated, Thique, All Up in Your Mind, America Has a Problem , Pure/Honey and Summer Renaissance.

Renaissance marks the star’s first solo album in six years, since the release of Lemonade in 2016.