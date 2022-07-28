Beyonce drips in jewels and rides a holographic horse on album cover ahead of its release TONIGHT

Beyonce looked incredible as she covered her naked body with some strategically placed jewels while posing on a holographic horse on her new album cover.

While she previously shared a sneak peek of the photo shoot, all four poses have finally been revealed on her website just hours before the release of Renaissance on Thursday.

The photos showed her reaching for something from posing with her arms above her head as her waist-length blond hair fell in waves down her back.

Take it easy! Beyonce looked incredible as she covered her naked body with some strategically placed jewels while posing on top of a holographic stud on her new album cover

The hitmaker’s upcoming record will be the seventh she has produced during her acclaimed career.

Beyonce first revealed the artwork of her sitting on a glass steed on June 30, sending her legions of fans into a frenzy ahead of the release of her first solo album in six years.

She also wrote a lengthy statement shared on her Instagram account, noting that the recording process was thoroughly enjoyable.

Hot to trot: While she previously shared a sneak peek of the photoshoot, all four poses have finally been revealed on her website, just hours before the release of Renaissance on Thursday

Final Try: The hitmaker’s upcoming record will be the seventh she’s produced during her critically acclaimed career

Dazzling display: On June 30, Beyonce also unveiled the album’s artwork, which featured her sitting on a glass horse

Making this album gave me a place to dream and escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous at a time when little else was moving,” she said.

Beyonce added, “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free from perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, let go, feel freedom. It was a nice voyage of discovery.’

She concluded by writing, ‘I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to let go of the wobble. haha! And to feel as unique, strong and sexy as you do.’

Making this album gave me a place to dream and escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous at a time when little else was moving,” she said

Busty display: Beyonce added, “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free from perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, let go, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of discovery’

Looks good! She concluded by writing, ‘I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to let go of the wobble. haha! And to feel as unique, strong and sexy as you are’

The artist’s new album will consist of 16 songs and she collaborated with figures such as Nile Rodgers, Grace Jones and Drake during the recording process.

TRACK LIST I am that girl cozy Alien Superstar cuff it Energy break my soul church girl Plastic from the sofa Virgo’s Groove Movement heated Thik All in your head America has a problem Pure honey Summer Renaissance

Renaissance’s lead single, Break My Soul, was previously released to the public on June 20.

The hitmaker teamed up with several artists, including Big Freedia and her husband, Jay-Z, to produce the song.

The song has since received critical acclaim from many music critics.

Beyonce initially teased that she was working on new music during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar last August.

During the sit-down with the media outlet, the Drunk In Love singer said her recording process had been particularly tough.

‘I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half now. Sometimes it takes me a year to personally search through thousands of sounds to find the right kick or snare,” she said.

Beyonce then confirmed that she still loved making music and that she was happy to be working on new material.

She said: ‘After 31 years it feels just as exciting as when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!’

The long-awaited record, which was scheduled to be released at midnight on Thursday, can be found online and CDs are already being sold in Europe, according to Variety.

The album was leaked on Wednesday.

A taste: Renaissance’s first single, Break My Soul, was released to the public earlier on June 20