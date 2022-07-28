Beyonce dedicates ‘Renaissance’ to her late gay uncle and thanks her ‘beautiful husband’ Jay-Z

Beyonce shared a personal note with special assignments on her website on Thursday, ahead of the official release of her new album Renaissance tonight.

The superstar, 40, paid a moving tribute to her late gay uncle Jonny, calling him her “godmother” and “the first person to expose me to much of the music and culture that inspired this album.”

The hitmaker Crazy In Love also acknowledged her three children and husband Jay-Z, 52, writing, “A special thank you to my beautiful husband and muse, who held me in those late nights in the studio.”

Dedications: Beyonce shared a personal note with special assignments on her website on Thursday, ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance Tonight

The 28-time Grammy winner shared a throwback photo of her uncle and a rare photo of her daughters Blue Ivy, 10, and Rumi, five, as well as her twin brother Sir, also five.

The Houston native began writing her note, “This three-act project was shot for three years during the pandemic. A time to be quiet, but also a time that I found most creative.’

Queen Bey went on to explain her state of mind while creating the new body of work: ‘Making this album gave me a place to dream and escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else moved.’

Tribute: The superstar, 40, paid a moving tribute to her late gay uncle Jonny, calling him her “godmother” and “the first person to expose me to much of the music and culture that inspired this album”

“My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free from perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, let go, feel freedom. It was a nice voyage of discovery.’

She then thanked her little ones and wrote: ‘I want to say a special thank you to Rumi, Sir and Blue for giving me the space, creativity and inspiration.’

After also thanking her husband, she spoke about her uncle and wrote: ‘Thank you so much to my uncle Jonny. He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to much of the music and culture that inspired this album.”

Sweet: The 28-time Grammy winner also shared a rare photo with her daughters Blue Ivy, 10, and Rumi, five, as well as her twin brother Sir, also five, thanking them in her note

Her Muse: The hitmaker acknowledged her husband Jay-Z, 52, and wrote: ‘A special thank you to my beautiful husband and muse, who held me through those late nights in the studio’; Pictured 2019

“Thank you to all the pioneers who have produced the culture, to all the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unnoticed for far too long. This is a feast for you.’

This is not the first time the singer has spoken about how important her uncle was in her life.

At the GLAAD Media Awards 2019 she called him “the most amazing gay man I’ve ever known, who helped raise me and my sister” during her acceptance speech, adding that his battle with HIV was “one of the most painful experiences” of her life.

Difficult: The album’s release has not been without drama, as it was leaked online two days before its official release date, after being sold to fans in several European countries

Hot to Trot: However, Beyonce has continued the rollout and released new artwork for the album on Thursday, which shows her in various poses riding atop a holographic stallion

TRACK LIST I am that girl cozy Alien Superstar cuff it Energy break my soul church girl Plastic from the sofa Virgo’s Groove Movement heated Thik All in your head America has a problem Pure honey Summer Renaissance

She also reminisced about how her mother Tina Knowles, 68, and Uncle Jonny designed the clothes she wore early in her career: “My mother and my uncle Jonny, God bless his soul, designed all our first costumes and made every piece.” by hand, individually sewing hundreds of crystals and pearls, with so much passion and love in every little detail.’

The album release has not been without drama as it leaked online two days before its official release.

However, Beyonce has gone ahead with the rollout as planned and released new artwork for the album on Thursday, which shows her in various poses riding atop a holographic stallion.

While she previously shared a sneak peek of the shoot, all four poses have finally been revealed on her website just hours before Renaissance’s release.

The hitmaker’s upcoming record will be the seventh she has produced during her acclaimed career.

The artist’s new album will consist of 16 songs and she collaborated with figures such as Nile Rodgers, Grace Jones and Drake during the recording process.

Renaissance’s lead single, Break My Soul, was previously released to the public on June 20.

The hitmaker teamed up with several artists, including Big Freedia and her husband, Jay-Z, to produce the song.

The latest: The 16-track body of work marks the singer’s first album in six years and includes the previously released single Break My Soul