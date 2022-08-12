Beyonce channels Barbarella in sizzling new teaser for I’m That Girl music video

Beyonce channeled Barbarella in a sci-fi chic metallic bodysuit in the sizzling new teaser for her I’m That Girl music video.

The 40-year-old pop star included I’m That Girl on her new album Renaissance, and this Friday she tantalized her fans with a glimpse of the full video to come.

She proudly proclaimed that ‘motherf***ers ain’t stopping me’ while strutting her stuff in a cheekily high-cut metal outfit.

Beyonce was pictured wearing the Barbarella suit in a kitchen, rocking a matching retro chic hairdo straight out of a 1960s sci-fi movie.

In a surreal moment, she held a glass of wine while cracking an egg against her metal breastplate and letting the yolk dribble out onto a frying pan.

Gradually she peeled off her red kitchen gloves and threw them dismissively to the side, saying: ‘You know all these songs sound good ’cause I’m on that, hoe.’

Beyonce brought back the 1960s with thunderous brio, modeling the Barbarella look in a series of locations with unmistakable throwback appeal.

At one point she sat sprawled on a pink bed with a shell-shaped headboard, showing off her shapely legs in a pair of stockings.

She also posed up a storm in front of an elegant screen covered in elaborate gold designs swirling over a black background.

The Lemonade impresaria blew through a string of glamorous outfits, including a plunging dress with massive metallic lapels.

She put on a busty display in the throwback chic look, sliding into the corner booth of an empty bar and declaring that she is ‘deada**.’

Her luxurious locks were swept up into a towering beehive and she wore a pair of sleek black shades, which she then whipped off for dramatic effect.

When she first slipped into the booth, she relaxed and enjoyed a drink, but as the song heated up she found herself with a microphone in her hand.

By the end of the sneak peek the mic had become the barrel of a gun, which Beyonce brandished as she danced around the corner booth.

Another one of her sensational outfits was a sleek black bodysuit with a matching sheer veil, an opulent diamond necklace and a set of saucy fishnet stockings.

While dressed in that getup, she crawled over the bar and arced her back, throwing her amply endowed behind into relief.

In another surrealistic touch, a horse wandered into the room and began approaching Beyonce while she was up on the bar.

At one point she struck a magisterial pose, gazing out from the top over the bar and surveying the rest of the room.

A psychedelic section of the video featured a series of split-second flashes of Beyonce wearing drastically different looks.

One was a getup straight out of a mid-century Vogue photoshoot, with Beyonce in opera gloves and an extravagantly wide-brimmed hat.

Another was a more naturalistic incarnation of Beyonce dripping wet, letting her sopping hair tumble over her shoulders.

She also for a split second went country girl chic, popping on a massive gleaming silver cowgirl hat and a pair of high-camp flared sunglasses.

‘Queen Bey,’ as she is affectionately known to her fans, went back to the 1970s in a glittering peekaboo top, plus bright green hair and matching makeup.

Beyonce sipped delicately at a polka-dotted teacup while decked out in a monochrome headscarf with a saucer-like fascinator.

In another phase, she went for a royal ensemble out of antiquity, such as a halo-like headdress reminiscent of the one she wore to the 2017 Grammys whilst pregnant.

Renaissance dropped at the end of July as Beyonce’s first solo studio album since her groundbreaking 2016 project Lemonade.

Beyonce dropped the sneak peek of the I’m That Girl video without giving a release date for the full version, leaving her ‘Beyhive’ in eager suspense.

Details: Renaissance dropped at the end of July as Beyonce’s first solo studio album since her groundbreaking 2016 project Lemonade