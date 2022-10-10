Beware the cold monetary shower

Vishnu Kurella is the founder of the portfolio manager of Volar Capital. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect those of any affiliated organization.

Economist Milton Friedman is known for many insights. No one feels as relevant today as the “long and variable delays,” he said, which characterized the lag between monetary policy implementation and its eventual impact.

Friedman pointed to data — confirmed by later analysis — that suggest it could take up to 24 months after monetary policy changes for economic activity and prices to respond. A common metaphor to represent this delayed effect is to adjust the temperature of a shower with very long pipes.

With this in mind, the fact that we haven’t seen much of an economic slowdown or job loss following this year’s rate hikes should come as no surprise. Fed Chairman Jay Powell recently quoted Friedman directly on the subject, even using the same hookah metaphor.

After taking policy too lightly for too long, the Federal Reserve has made it clear that it now sees itself as one short-term mandate: price stability.

Given the delayed impact of monetary policy, the Fed will necessarily tighten too tight by waiting for a significant drop in inflation over several months. But the full effects of the upcoming hikes will probably not be felt until late 2023 or even 2024.

Whether these rate hikes will do the job is a separate question. Unfortunately, many of the factors driving inflation are beyond the Fed’s control. Monetary tightening does not increase the supply of goods and services, which is more influenced by macro factors such as energy prices, deglobalization and supply chain disruptions. Ironically, due to the flow-through effects of higher cost of capital, interest rate hikes will reduce supply, ultimately dampening policy effectiveness.

The Fed will therefore only be able to curb inflation by pushing extremely hard on the demand side. This will result in an aggressive economic slowdown and significant spikes in unemployment.

These are not side effects, but rather the intended results. So the question is not whether we will have a recession, but how bad it will be.

Paul Volcker, who led the Fed in those early 1980s, has been praised for “holding on” to beat inflation. However, his policy took advantage of the fact that long-term interest rates then had room to move significantly lower, providing a welcome tailwind for asset prices and allowing for a lower cost of capital. Given the current low level of nominal rates, such a support blanket is not possible; therefore, the downturn of 1982 may unfortunately be an optimistic outcome of our current position.

Many market practitioners have focused on the fact that yield curve inversion signals a recession; More importantly, asset prices would be in a much steeper downward spiral if bond yields were, in fact, higher.

While global central banks are now embarking on simultaneous quantitative tightening, many governments are still pursuing expansionary fiscal policies and creating large deficits. It begs the question: If central banks sell and issue governments, who is buying all these bonds?

In September, there was a strike by bond buyers in the UK, with yields skyrocketing until the Bank of England stepped in and committed to buying temporary bonds, an unsustainable policy given the bank’s inflation mandate. This episode should be a cautionary tale for the rest of the world’s governments. Also, let’s not forget that higher yields come with larger budget deficits and additional bond issuance needed to pay interest.

These new bonds will no doubt crowd out private sector investment, and cash will be scarcer, potentially driving interest rates even higher. The issue of reflexive debt sustainability is becoming alarming as interest rates approach 5 percent.

There is also insufficient attention for the correlation between bonds and other asset classes. Since 1980, it has been very rare to see yields increase as economic activity slows; when it has happened before, the combination has done significant damage. Today we have seen a carnage in retirement portfolios once in several decades, and the stage is set for victims of derivatives sales along the lines of Orange County or LTCM.

However, the system threat will most likely start from abroad. The dollar’s overwhelming strength is forcing other central banks to raise aggressively to avoid currency depreciation and worsening inflation. The catalyst for contagion is therefore likely to be real estate purchased with floating rate mortgages, as interest payments will double or triple in the coming months, while at the same time the number of layoffs increases. Global construction loans are also exposed as borrowing costs will rise simultaneously if demand falls.

There may also be a ‘sudden stop’ in funding available to higher-risk companies, as the combination of higher cost of capital and slower growth makes it unprofitable for them to continue. As bankruptcies begin to strike on several fronts, the impact on credit markets will be swift and broad. However, unlike in 2008 or 2020, central bankers cannot be there to save the day.

Yes, the shower is still hot, but the pipes are filling with ice cold water for next year. Jay Powell seems terrified of becoming the Arthur Burns of his day — the Fed chairman who presided over the catastrophic inflation of the 1970s — and therefore seems determined to keep the tap colder.

Let’s hope the Fed, in an effort to avoid the 1970s, doesn’t cause America to repeat the 1930s instead.