Beware of the glare! Even just looking at sun’s reflection on PHONE SCREEN can ruin your eyes

Staring straight at the sun is an obvious no-no.

But even staring at the glare on your phone screen for too long can be just as damaging to your eyes, experts now warn.

Two patients suffered retinal damage after being attacked by the sun’s powerful reflection.

Both were sure they hadn’t looked directly at the sun, leading the doctors to conclude that the glare on their devices was the cause.

A 30-year-old man, who spent four hours reading his tablet on the terrace of a ski center, was left with distorted vision and struggled to see distant objects. His problems have been resolved over time.

Another patient, a 20-year-old woman who used her phone on the beach for three hours, was not so lucky. She was left with a blind spot in the center of her vision.

Spanish ophthalmologists, who treated both patients, said greater awareness of the potential risks was needed.

Writing in the Journal of Medical Case Reportsthey said the reflection of the sun from electronic devices “should be considered” as a risk factor for developing solar maculopathy – a condition that usually only occurs in people who look directly at the sun or an eclipse without sunglasses.

Doctors in Spain have now told about the first two patients who had eye problems due to the reflection of the sun on their phone and laptop screens. An unidentified patient had spent four hours reading from his device on the terrace of a ski center, while the other spent three hours looking at her phone on the beach

HOW CAN THE SUN DAMAGE OUR EYES? UV light from the sun can cause serious eye diseases and conditions. Sunglasses are the best way to protect the eyes from the sun. Optometrists advise people to opt for glasses with a ‘CE’ mark, which indicates that the glasses have full UV protection. Glasses closer to the eye block out more light and provide the most protection, while wearing a hat can reduce the light falling over the glasses. People are advised not to look directly at the sun because the eye magnifies the sun’s power and can burn a hole in the retina or in light-sensitive cells at the back of the eye. Source: Association of Optometrists

The two cases, neither of which were mentioned, are said to be the ‘first’ of their kind.

The 30-year-old showed up at the University Hospital of Santiago de Compostelal with bilateral metamorphopsia – a visual defect that makes straight lines appear rounded.

He also had a central scotoma — a blind spot in the center of his vision — and struggled to see objects far away.

Two days earlier, during a skiing holiday, he had spent four hours reading on his tablet.

Scans revealed the man had a “faint gray spot” on his fovea, a part of the eye used to see things in sharp detail — such as when reading or driving.

In another case, a 20-year-old woman went to the hospital with a similar blind spot in her vision and also struggled to distinguish shapes that were far away.

The previous day, she’d spent three hours on the beach reading on her phone.

An eye scan showed the woman had a “small yellowish lesion” on the macula of each eye — the center of the retina needed to see objects such as faces and written words clearly.

She also had a dot-shaped scar on her outer plexiform layer of her retina — which is essential for spatial awareness — and the photoreceptor layer that absorbs light.

dr. Joaquín Marticorena and colleagues said both sets of scan results confirmed the patients had solar maculopathy.

While it’s usually caused by looking directly at the sun, it’s known to occur in people who spend time in the snow or sand without eye protection when it’s bright — because both substances reflect light into the eyes.

Sufferers may be temporarily or permanently sensitive to light, as well as having distorted vision or a blind spot.

The male patient received no treatment and at a follow-up four weeks later, the scars on his eye had improved. Two months later he was fully recovered.

The female patient, who also went untreated, still had a blind spot and scars on the layers of her retina a week later.

Although some symptoms improved after five months, she was left with a prolonged scotoma in her right eye.

The doctors noted that solar maculopathy may get better on its own — as in the man’s case — as the eye heals from within.

However, if the sun later damaged a patient’s outer retina, they can develop a blind spot in their vision.

The medics said this is because the sunlight wipes out the photoreceptors on a specific part of the eye, which are needed to convert light into electrical signals that are sent to the brain for processing.

Both patients suffered more damage to their dominant right eye, suggesting the doctors say the sun caused damage because they kept their gaze on their device for a long period of time while reading.

They explained that when the sun hits reflective tech screens, it creates a mirror-like reflection that is as strong as the sun itself.

While some people can avoid the reflection by tilting their device, others can simply increase the brightness of their gadget to counteract the reflection.

However, the doctors warned that the latter does not reduce the brightness of the sun hitting the eye.

They added that the reflection of the sun from electronic devices “should be considered” as a risk of solar maculopathy.

They urged people to wear sunglasses when looking at devices outside when the sun is bright.