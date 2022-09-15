‘Beware of the Balmoral dogs’: The Queen’s beloved Corgis

The Queen’s much-loved corgis were by her side throughout her 70-year reign and while the breed became a symbol of British royalty, life with the dogs wasn’t always pleasant.

Far from the royal standard, the Pembroke Welsh Corgis often caused trouble in the royal household, reportedly biting a variety of guests, including on many occasions the Queen – who was once forced to get three stitches.

In 1968, there was even a call for the royal staff to put up a ‘Watch out for the dog’ sign on Balmoral after one of the corgis allegedly bit the postman.

More than 20 years later, the royal family reportedly hired an “animal psychologist” to tame the dogs.

Pictured: The Queen with one of her corgis in Sandringham, 1970. She owned over 30 during her reign

The Queen’s much-loved corgis have been by her side throughout her 70-year reign and although the breed became a symbol of British royalty, the reality of life with the dogs was not always so pleasant

The Pembroke Welsh Corgi is now one of the UK’s favorite breeds, despite being listed as ‘vulnerable’ in 2014. to tow

The Queen was once bitten by one of her corgis and had to have three stitches. Pictured: Princess Elizabeth, who grew up to be queen, with two corgi dogs at her home at 145 Piccadilly, London, July 1936

During Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign, she became known around the world for her love of Pembroke Welsh Corgis, making the dogs a symbol of British royalty.

In 1944, the Queen announced that she had given birth to a Pembroke Corgi puppy, Susan, for her birthday and the breed rose in popularity by 56 percent.

She now leaves behind four royal canines; two corgis, Candy and Muick, a cross between corgi and dachshund — or “dorgi” — named Sandy, and her most recent acquisition, Lissy, a cocker spaniel she named after herself.

While the future of the pets is unclear, a royal biographer has said they could be passed on to Prince Andrew, or given to members of the royal family’s longtime staff, who have been caring for the animals for decades.

However, according to a royal corgi Wikipedia pageThere have been several occasions in the past when the Queen’s beloved dogs did not behave to their royal standard.

The queen, who owned 30 corgis during her reign, was injured “several times,” the website says.

In incidents dating back nearly 70 years, one of the victims of corgis was the palace clock winder, Leonard Hubbard in 1954, who was bitten by Susan when she entered the nursery of the Royal Lodge, Windsor.

Later in the same year, one of the Queen Mother’s corgis bit a police officer waiting in London, the website says.

It also states that in 1968 there was a call for the royal staff to put up a ‘Beware of the dog’ sign in Balmoral after one of the corgis allegedly bit the postman.

The Queen’s first involvement with Corgis dates all the way back to her childhood in the early 1930s when she and sister Margaret first met their family friends’ Pembroke Corgis and wanted to have one too.

In February 1989, it was reported that the royal family had hired an “animal psychologist” to tame the dogs after they developed the habit of biting them and the staff.

In February 1989, it was reported that the royal family had hired an “animal psychologist” to tame the dogs after they developed the habit of biting them and the staff.

In more serious incidents, in 1989, the Queen Mother’s dog, Ranger, led a pack of corgis that attacked and killed the Queen’s beloved corgi, Chipper.

The Queen was not exempt from the troublesome behavior, however, as in March 1991 she was bitten by one of the dogs after trying to end a fight between ten of her corgis. She then had to have three stitches in her left hand.

John Collins, the Queen Mother’s driver, had to get a tetanus shot after he also tried to intervene.

In an ongoing series of incidents, in 2003, Pharos, a tenth-generation descendant of Susan, was put down after being mauled by Princess Anne’s English bull terrier, Dottie.

Anne arrived in Sandringham to visit her mother for Christmas and the corgis rushed out the front door when they arrived. It was reported that “Dottie went for Pharos, destroying the corgi’s hind legs and breaking one in three places.”

The Pembroke Welsh Corgi is one of the most popular breeds in the UK according to The Kennel Club, despite being listed as ‘vulnerable’ in 2014 which is believed to be due to the Queen’s passion for the dogs.

Corgis took part in the opening ceremony of the 2012 Olympics when she was featured in a James Bond sketch with Her Majesty herself and actor Daniel Craig. A few years later, the breed became extremely popular with British dog owners

The Queen owned more than 30 dogs, some of whom were descended directly from Susan, her very first Corgi puppy

Corgis have four short legs, a long snout and two huge pointed ears, but are more known as the royal breed of choice – the monarch owned more than 30 during her reign.

HISTORY OF THE BREED CORGIA The word ‘Corgi’ is Welsh for ‘Dwarf Dog’ and there are two types; the Pembroke, the Queen’s breed, and the Cardigan Corgi, a descendant of the Dachshund dog family, which also spawned the Dachshund Pembroke Welsh Corgis originated in Pembrokeshire, Wales from the Spitz family of dogs characterized by a long, thick coat and pointy ears and muzzle Corgis are a herding breed dating back to 1107 AD, believed to have been brought to Wales by Flemish weavers They are the type of herding dog called ‘heelers’ meaning they would pinch the heels of livestock to keep them moving The combination of their low height off the ground and Welsh Corgis’ innate agility would allow them to avoid the hooves of the larger animals They were officially recognized as a native British breed by The Kennel Club in 1928, but Cardigans and Pembrokes were not seen as separate breeds until 1934 Corgis are a herding breed and are called ‘heelers’ meaning they would pinch the heels of cattle to keep them moving

The trend in the breed’s popularity seems to follow milestones in Her Majesty’s life as she took on royal duties with her pack closely in tow.

Over the years, peaks and troughs in the number of Corgis sold in the UK followed the dogs’ airtime, coinciding with advances in broadcasting and the release of hit TV series such as ‘The Crown’.

In June, The Kennel Club – whose Queen was patroness – announced that it was receiving the highest number of Corgi puppy registrations in 30 years in 2021.

The Queen’s first involvement with Corgis dates back to her childhood in the early 1930s, when she and sister Margaret first met their family friends’ Pembroke Corgis and wanted to have one too.

Their parents, then the Duke and Duchess of York, bought Rozavel Golden Eagle, or ‘Dookie’, from a breeder in Surrey and a press photo of Princess Elizabeth and the puppy published in 1933 sparked interest in the breed.

The family later purchased another Corgi from the same breeder, named Rozavel Lady Jane, known simply as “Jane” at home, leading to an illustrated children’s photo book, “Our Princesses and Their Dogs,” which was published in December 1936.

Jane had two puppies, Carol and Crackers, who joined the royal pack before Susan was given to the princess as a present for her 18th birthday when she ascended the throne.

A beloved companion, Susan even accompanied the Queen on her honeymoon in 1947, and she was the first in a long line of Windsor Pembroke Corgis that lasted for 15 generations.

Susan died in 1959, and there is a headstone for her in Sandringham that reads ‘Susan / born 20 February 1944/ died 26 January 1959 / the Queen’s faithful companion for nearly 15 years.’

She was followed in an extensive line that saw the Queen’s Corgi pack continue, and in 1981 it was reported that no fewer than 13 Corgis were accompanying her to Balmoral for her summer vacation.

Her last litter was born on July 9, 2003, but after that Her Majesty stopped breeding, a decision believed to be influenced by the deaths of her mother and sister.

Despite royal duties, the Queen had always been a practical pet owner; she attends their meals of food prepared in the royal kitchens in the ‘Corgi Room’, which also houses their wicker sleeping baskets.