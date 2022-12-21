Beware of Christmas coffee shop treats!

Beware of treats in the coffee shop for Christmas.

A celebratory latte and mince pie can account for a third of a woman’s recommended daily calories.

Mince pies usually contain rich pastry and butter, full of saturated fat, and suet and sugar in the mince filling.

Festive hot drinks are often extra sugary and topped with whipped cream.

Researchers at Loughborough University found that just a hot drink and a mince pie often contain more than 600 calories.

The snacks, often enjoyed in the days leading up to Christmas or during a holiday shopping break, can account for more than a third of the daily recommended calories for women, and more than a quarter for men.

Experts say festive treats pose a real risk of arriving before Christmas, criticizing the products’ “aggressive advertising”.

The snapshot study, looking at high street coffee shops, found a classic mince pie and plain cinnamon swirl latte with whipped cream and semi-skimmed milk, from Caffè Nero, to provide 686 calories — 34 percent of the recommended daily total for a woman, and 27 percent of a man.

A gingerbread latte and mince pie from Pret A Manger account for 640 calories — that’s 32 percent of a woman’s recommended total and nearly 26 percent of a man’s.

The total for a butter cake and medium gingerbread and cream latte, with semi-skimmed milk, from Costa Coffee, is 609 calories.

Amanda Daley, a professor of behavioral medicine at Loughborough University, said: ‘People tend to gain weight over the Christmas break, as we tend to treat ourselves to coffee and sweet treats, and cafe culture is a particularly important part of everyday life at this time of year .

“It’s important that coffee shops do their part to help the public reduce their calorie intake at Christmas, and one way to do this is by focusing on their festive treats.”

Henrietta Graham, who compared the calorie content of coffee shop offerings, also from Loughborough University, said: ‘I still enjoy coffee and cake with friends around the holidays, but this information has definitely enabled me to make healthier choices. make when I decide to treat myself.’

The researchers found that a regular salted caramel latte from Greggs, along with a sweet mince pie, contains 506 calories.

A plain caramel wafer latte from McDonald’s, paired with a “celebratory pie” filled with ground beef and custard, comes in at 486 calories.

Katharine Jenner, director of the Obesity Health Alliance, said: ‘Across the country and in the most underserved areas, aggressive advertising and promotions for sugary, high-calorie ‘celebratory’ foods and drinks are putting unhealthy options at the center of our minds.

“While local leaders are eager to make their communities healthier, these multinationals operate with large advertising budgets.”

Dr. Kawther Hashem, campaign manager for Action on Sugar, said: ‘We are once again seeing more and more evidence of festive snacks and drinks loaded with excessive sugar and calories, which are not good for our health, especially when consumed frequently in the run-up to Christmas. ‘

Tam Fry, from the National Obesity Forum, said: ‘The coffee companies that load their ‘celebratory’ promotions with so many calories are simply irresponsible.

“Ultra-high sugar content is usually the cause of the high calorie count and brand managers don’t seem to care that the two together put their customers at risk for ill health.”

