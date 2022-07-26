Beware of anyone flirting with you online – it could ruin your relationship, study claims 

Whether it’s in your Instagram DMs or through work Slack, many people enjoy online flirting and see it as a bit of harmless fun.

But a new study has warned that these seemingly harmless interactions can be disastrous for your relationships.

Researchers at Reichman University have revealed how flirting online can make your current partner less attractive in the real world.

Whether it’s in your Instagram DMs or through work Slack, many people enjoy online flirting and see it as a bit of harmless fun. But a new study has warned that these seemingly harmless interactions could be disastrous for your relationships

The do’s and don’ts of flirting Which Flirting Techniques Work? Women want men to be funny and generous when it comes to flirting, according to researchers in Norway. On the other hand, however, men prefer the opposite sex to appear sexually available and laugh at their jokes. And which not? Last month, scientists at the University of Nicosia in Cyprus revealed the 11 most obnoxious flirting tactics: Slimy Approach Poor hygiene Lack of exclusive interest Different opinions Vulgar vocabulary Lack of intelligence narcissism Lack of humor and self-esteem Excessive Intimacy looks bad stinginess

Previous studies on infidelity have focused on partners’ personalities or the characteristics of the couple’s relationship.

Until now, however, the impact of online flirting on relationships has been largely unstudied.

Professor Gurit Birnbaum, who led the study, said: ‘In the current study I chose to focus on the behavior of the suitors and to assess whether a suitor who is more active in expressing his interest in a person who already in a relationship is better able to break through the defense mechanisms, which jeopardizes the quality and stability of the relationship.’

The researchers conducted two studies in which romantically engaged participants chatted online with an attractive person (a member of the research team).

Half of the participants chatted in a neutral manner, while the other half flirted with the researchers through an online chat.

In the first study, participants were asked to rate how attracted they were to their current partner after chatting with the stranger.

They also took part in a task that examined their unconscious perceptions of their partner.

The results of this first study found that participants who flirted with the researchers saw their current partner in a more negative light — both on a conscious and unconscious level.

In the second study, participants were asked to write down the first sexual fantasy that occurred to them after talking to the stranger.

The fantasies were analyzed by independent judges who examined the degree of desire expressed in them, both towards the current partner and the stranger.

Researchers from Reichman University have revealed how flirting online can make your current partner less attractive in the real world

The analysis found that when the participants had a flirtatious chat with the stranger, they were more likely to fantasize about them than their current partner.

The study comes after research found that the best tactics differ depending on your gender, with women wanting men to be funny and generous.

On the other hand, men prefer the opposite sex to appear sexually available and laugh at their jokes, according to researchers in Norway.

“Which is most effective depends on your gender and whether the aim of the flirtation is a long-term or short-term relationship,” said Leif Edward Ottesen Kennair, a professor at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology.

He is part of a research group that includes scientists from Bucknell University in Pennsylvania and the State University of New York in Oswego.