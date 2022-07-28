Beverly Hills’ Democratic mayor slams LA’s looming indoor mask mandate as city ‘WON’T enforce it’

The Democratic mayor of Beverly Hills has appeared on Fox & Friends to reject the looming mandate for an inner-mask of Los Angeles and was adamant that her city will NOT enforce it.

Three-time mayor Lili Bosse revealed she will not send police officers in her city to the police to wear indoor masks if the state re-imposes the coronavirus restriction because she believes in “the power of choice.”

She previously rejected the opportunity to enforce an inner mask mandate, and the council, led by herself, voted unanimously not to commit any resources.

The mayor also said forcing people to wear masks was an “enforcement function” and that now, two years after the start of the pandemic, there are “more important issues” to address.

Bosse said on Fox & Friends this morning: “I really believe in the power of choice, I think we’ve learned a lot since 2020 and I also think it’s become a function of enforcement.

“In my opinion and the municipality there are more important things that we need to enforce in terms of mental health checks for non-residents, keeping the streets in the parks safe.

“Actually, there is no judgment. If someone wants to wear a mask, wear a mask. If you feel vulnerable wear a mask and if you don’t want to wear a mask, don’t wear a mask.

“Beverly Hills is under LA public health rules, but we in Beverly Hills don’t have to use our enforcement to enforce it. So if LA County resigns this mandate, we felt like they could enforce it.”

According to LA County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer, if the area sees a high Covid-19 community level and stays there for two weeks in a row, they will reinstate an indoor mask mandate.

A ‘high’ level is determined if there are at least 10 new weekly corona-positive hospital admissions per 100,000 inhabitants.

With current numbers, this means the face-covering mandate could be introduced as early as Friday.

Ferrer said earlier this week: “I fervently hope that this current wave will subside soon, but in the meantime I ask everyone to be careful and take care of each other, and I thank the many who are doing everything they can. do to slow the spread.’

Preemptively against any mask mandate, Bosse previously said, “I think it’s our job to lead, and I support the power of choice.

“Our job is to be proactive and public about what we believe. This is a united city council and community that cares about health.

“We are not where we were in 2020, and now we need to move forward as a community and be part of the solution.”

This comes after health officials in New York City earlier this month urged the wearing of face masks in all indoor areas and in crowds amid mounting Covid cases.

Health leaders reminded residents of the guidelines and advised them to use a high-quality N95 mask.

All five boroughs of New York were in the “high” warning level for Covid in early July, meaning masks are recommended.

It comes amid the arrival of Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, which experts fear will spark a spate of infections in the United States.

