Beverly Hills car crash: Friends of L-plate driver share photos of accident online

A friend of a student driver who allegedly plowed his car into a power pole in southern Sydney, injuring five teenagers, shared photos of the mangled wreckage online just hours after the horror crash.

Jordan Tye Maaka, 18, reportedly lost control and crashed his Honda Accord when he rounded a bend on Stoney Creek Road, Beverly Hills, at 6:00 a.m. Friday.

The teenager, who was reportedly behind the wheel while his driver’s license was revoked due to unpaid fines, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Liverpool Hospital for treatment.

Four passengers – two girls aged 16 and two boys aged 15 and 16 – were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, each in stable condition.

An arrest warrant has now been issued against Maaka after he failed to appear in court on Tuesday after being released on bail on Sunday.

Just hours after the crash, a friend of Maaka’s shared photos on Facebook taken by a news outlet showing the wreckage, along with the caption: ‘s**t mayne’ – a slang term for ‘man’.

In the comments, another mate, Maaka, who is facing a series of charges, assured that all would be well. “You’re growing up,” he said.

The incident has shocked community members with the deaths of five teenagers in an eerily similar crash in Buxton, southwest of Sydney, just ten days earlier.

Many have flocked online to express their disappointment that Buxton’s tragedy failed to remind young people of the dangers and responsibilities that come with getting behind the wheel.

“Five families mourn the loss of their child who was murdered in Buxton a week ago,” said one woman.

“This could easily have been another five families mourning the loss of their loved ones.”

The same friend who posted images of the wreckage had also shared a news story about the fatal Buxton crash days earlier.

According to social media, Maaka attended Bass Hill High School in southwest Sydney, just 8 miles from the Beverly Hills crash site.

In a Facebook post from last year, Maaka shared a photo of him blowing out a large cloud of smoke, referring to himself as an “eshay” — describing an urban youth subculture associated with foul language, defiance and eccentric dress.

“Who’s that sexy bastard?” noted a friend.

Maaka replied: ‘His name is lobob…. Mi cat…. Eshay eshay cat.’

It is unclear what exactly Maaka’s answer means.

Maaka has been charged with dangerous driving resulting in grievous bodily harm, negligent driving resulting in grievous bodily harm, causing injury three times while in charge of a motor vehicle and driving while suspended.

He appeared at a hearing in Parramatta local court on Sunday via video link from his hospital bed where he was under police guard and suffered a series of injuries, including a broken arm.

He reportedly failed to appear in Sutherland court on Tuesday to state his case.

An arrest warrant was issued by Magistrate Melissa Humphreys around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, when the prosecutor told the court he would refer the case to the director of the prosecution, The Daily Telegraph reported.

Witnesses told Daily Mail Australia on Friday that the alleged driver was wandering dazed and agitated.

The two female passengers were lying on the sidewalk next to the car, one unable to speak while the other screamed with a bleeding gash on her neck.

Glen Norrish, who lives in the house where the car crashed, said he was awakened by an “omnipotent bang” just after 5:30 a.m. and wandered out to find the alleged driver, the two injured girls and another young man at his mailbox. leaning against the fence with bleeding leg.

Mr Norrish said another young man was trapped in the middle of the back seat.

“The car was smoking, I was ready to get the fire extinguisher,” he said.

Mr Norrish said he told the two teenage girls to stay awake.

“One had quite a cut on her neck, the other just lay there and I kept saying ‘keep your eyes open,'” he said.

“This is a bad stretch of road, but there was (I think) speed involved.

“The girl with the cut on her neck that screamed, I think she hurt her neck too.

“The damage to that fence, they went hard.”

One of the female passengers suffered a hip and chest injury, while the other girl suffered a head injury. Both were taken to Sint-Joris Hospital and have since been discharged.

Two male passengers, aged 15 and 16, were treated at the scene and taken to Liverpool Hospital in stable condition, but have since been discharged.

During Sunday’s hearing, Maaka was released on bail on the condition that he does not leave the house unless with his mother, going to work or returning from work.

He is also not allowed to occupy the driver’s seat of a motor vehicle and must report to the front door of his bail address in Warwick Farm at the request of the police.

Friends gather at the crime scene in Buxton, southwest Sydney, where five Picton High School classmates aged 14-16 were killed in a horror crash on September 6.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden said there were uncanny similarities between the Beverly Hills crash and the Buxton crash.

Tyrell Edwards, 18, faces five dangerous driving charges after his five passengers were killed in the high-speed crash on the night of Sept. 6.

The three girls and two boys who died in the accident were all friends from Picton High School.

Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer Williams, Lily Van De Putte and Gabriella McLennan – all aged between 14 and 16 – died when a Nissan Navara ute went off the road in Buxton.

The alleged driver, Edwards, escaped the crash with non-life-threatening injuries and remains behind bars.

“We have a direct correlation to what happened at Buxton a few days ago,” Asst Cmnr McFadden said.

“We are most fortunate not to have lost another five lives.

“We shouldn’t strive to drive like these idiots on the road.

“We need to make sure that we as a community do everything we can to prevent these incidents.”