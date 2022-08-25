Beverly Hills 90210 actor Joe E. Tata dies at 85: Co-star Ian Ziering leads tributes to the star

<!–

Joe E. Tata, best known for portraying Nat Bussichio on Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990 to 2000, aged 85, after a four-year battle with Alzheimer’s, on Thursday.

His death was announced by his former costar, Ian Ziering, who also appeared in Fox’s teen drama, following the recent deaths of two other members of the 90210 family.

“Over the past few months we have lost Jessica Klein, one of 90210’s most prolific writers and producers, Denise Douse who played Mrs. Teasley, and now I am very sad to say that Joe E Tata has passed away,” Ziering, 58, at a photo of his deceased friend.

He continued: “Joey was really an OG, I remember seeing him in the Rockford files with James Garner, years before we worked together on 90210. He was often one of the background villains in the original Batman series. ‘

“One of the happiest people I’ve ever worked with, he was as generous with his wisdom as he was with his kindness. Although the peach pit was a 90210 set, it often felt like the setting for the Joe E Tata show,” the actor recalls.

“The old stories he would share, incredible experiences in the entertainment industry he was a part of, would keep us all captivated. He may have been in the back in a lot of scenes, but he was a guiding force, especially for us guys, about how to appreciate the gift that was 90210,” Ziering said.

He ended his heartfelt tribute by writing that his “smile is fading today,” but he will continue to bask “in fond memories.”

“My sincere condolences go out to his family and friends, as well as to everyone else he held dear. Rest in peace Joey,’ the father of two concluded.