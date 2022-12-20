Bevendale floods: Manslaughter charge for driver over Ghosn Ghosn, Bob Chahine deaths

Police claim the driver, 41, drove into the water before being swept off the road

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A 41-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after two men traveling in his ute’s tray died when he reportedly drove into floodwaters in southwest NSW.

Emergency services were called to the Preston Creek Causeway on Rugby Road in Bevendale, west of Goulburn, at around 11.15pm on 31 October following reports that a ute had become entangled in floodwaters.

Two men who were in the ute’s cabin managed to swim to safety, but two others – Sydney fathers Ghosn Ghosn and Bob Chahine – who were traveling in the ute’s forecastle were swept downstream.

Their bodies were found downstream from the causeway in November.

Following a NSW police investigation, a 41-year-old man from Guildford was arrested at Merrylands Police Station on Tuesday.

He was charged with two counts of manslaughter, two counts of dangerous driving resulting in death, and one count of driving while suspended.

He was released on bail to appear before Parramatta local court on Wednesday.

Ghosn Ghosn (pictured right) with his 18-month-old Isaiah and his wife Sarah (left)

The two fathers were swept up in floods near Bevendale (pictured from left to right, Ghosn Ghosn, Remonda Chahine, Bob Chahine and Sarah Ghosn)

His indictment comes as the Ghosn and Chahine families spoke about the devastating effects their deaths have had.

Mr Ghosn’s in-laws, Honriatt and Simon Moujalli, said their daughter Sarah is crushed by the loss of her soul mate of four years.

Their 18-month-old grandson Isaiah keeps asking about Mr. Ghosn and often delays his breakfast because he thinks his father is coming to do their morning breakfast ritual together.

Ms Ghosn’s parents shared how their heartbroken daughter coped as she prepared to raise their son as a single mother.

“No parent should ever have to endure the torture of seeing their child devastated after such a tragic loss,” Ms Moujalli wrote in a GoFundMe set up for the family in November.

My daughter’s heart is broken. My beautiful grandson keeps asking about his father and waiting for him to have breakfast with him as he always did and sing and dance together before going to work.”

Widow Sarah Ghosn (right) is devastated by the tragic death of her husband Ghosn (left) after his body was recovered from flooding

Before the two men were found, Ms Ghosn and Mr Chahine’s wife, Remonda, shared a message from family friend Melissa Lattouf asking their Lebanese community to pray for their safe return.

“Please take our husbands home,” Ms. Chahine wrote.

Ms Lattouf’s message read: ‘Family and friends, please pray that God sends Bob and Ghosn home safely. The power of prayer is real. Please pray with all your heart.’

Mr. Chahine and his wife had been looking forward to celebrating their three years of marriage in January.