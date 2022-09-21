Betty White’s personal property to be auctioned off in Beverly Hills this week

The personal property of the late great Betty White – valued at around $2 million – will be auctioned off this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Julien’s Auctions Beverly Hills.

Among the 1,500 lots of the National Treasure’s possessions are her jewelry, dresses, home furnishings, artwork, awards, scripts, and other memorabilia left behind at her homes in Brentwood and Carmel.

Golden Girls fans can bid on Betty’s original director’s chair and the scripts for the finale, signed by her, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty and guest star Leslie Nielsen.

Fans of the Mary Tyler Moore Show can try to get their hands on a framed photo of the entire cast with a plaque engraved “Betty” with a handwritten note from Mary Tyler Moore and Grant Tinker.

Julien’s Auctions has received White’s Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award, her 1994 Television Academy Hall of Fame Award, and her 2015 People’s Choice Award for “Favorite Icon.”

There are also more personal items from the eight-time Emmy winner’s 18-year marriage to his third husband Allen Lunden, such as their gold leaf wedding rings.

Several dresses are up for auction, including Betty’s black and gold Mignon dress she wore to the Emmy Awards in 1989 and her taupe lace and satin dress she wore to the Emmy Awards in 1990.

White left behind a 14-karat gold Adams watch, engraved with her beloved mother Tess’ initials, as well as the flashier 14-karat gold necklace with an aquamarine sapphire gem pendant and Van Cleef & Arpel’s gold diamond and blue sapphire flower brooch details .

The blond funny woman famously played the piano as Rose Nylund, but she did have a Wm from the early 20th century. Knabe mahogany baby grand piano complete with bench filled with sheet music.

Los Angeles fans can view Betty’s entire exhibit for free, now through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Julien’s Auctions Beverly Hills.

White’s estate also sent the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, NY, some of her other possessions, including five of her eight Emmys, a Rose Nylund jersey, and an Elka Ostrovsky tracksuit from Hot in Cleveland.

On January 17, the #BettyWhiteChallenge raised $12.7 million for local animal shelters and organizations in honor of her 100th Heavenly Birthday.

The passionate animal advocate – who never had biological children – died99 years old, on December 31, 2021 due to a cerebrovascular accident six days after a stroke.

Betty – last seen in public on January 16, 2020 – often joked that she started in “silent television” after first appearing on the small screen in 1939.

Throughout her impressive 80-year career, White has played memorable regular roles on CBS’ The Mary Tyler Moore Show, NBC’s The Golden Girls, and TV Land’s Hot in Cleveland.

The Los Angeles Zoo board member’s last appearances were voicing tiger-teether Bitey White in Toy Story 4 and Sarah Vanderwhoozie in Trouble in 2019.

Betty last starred on screen as Mrs. Wilson in two episodes of Freeform sitcom Young & Hungry in 2017.

