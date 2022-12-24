‘Better operational day’ at Bay Area airports as flight cancellations ease

After severe winter weather in much of the country ruined holiday flight plans in the Bay Area, delays and cancellations at the region’s major airports began to ease on Saturday on the slower travel day on Christmas Eve.

At San Francisco International Airport, 60 arriving and departing flights were canceled and 89 were delayed as of Saturday morning, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. A total of 139 flights were canceled on Friday.

“There are no system-wide delay programs or round stops,” said Bob Rotiski, the airport’s duty manager. “It’s definitely a better operational day today.”

Meanwhile, Mineta San Jose International Airport had 28 cancellations, up from 88 on Friday. And Oakland International Airport listed 15 cancellations, instead of 83.

Nationally, about 2,000 flights were canceled on Saturday morning after nearly 6,000 were canceled the day before.

No major traffic jams were reported on roads in the Bay Area, according to SigAlert.com.

As freezing rain and freezing cold enveloped many parts of the country, leaving an estimated 1.7 million homes and businesses without power, the weather in the Bay Area was predicted to remain mild and sunny through the weekend.

But a Spare the Air warning banning wood burning remained in effect through the Christmas season as weather patterns clouded smoke on air pollution.

According to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, air quality index values ​​across the region rose above 100 Saturday morning. Any reading between 101-150 means the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups, and anything above 151 means it’s unhealthy for everyone.

Brian Garcia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said conditions should hold until a cold front with rain and wind is expected to move in and wash away the bad air by late Monday or early Tuesday.

“That’ll be like going into a sanitizing shower,” Garcia said.

Forecasters expect the system to drop at least 2 to 5 inches of rain across the region and possibly as much as 10 inches into the coastal mountains.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.