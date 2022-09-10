Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy appear in new Hocus Pocus 2 trailer

The Sanderson Sisters looked poised to wreak havoc in Salem in the official trailer for Hocus Pocus 2, which debuted Friday at Disney’s annual D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return as the three witches resurrected by two teenagers in the highly anticipated 1993 sequel Hocus Pocus.

The film will premiere on Disney+ on September 30.

The new Hocus Pocus 2 trailer begins with the exile of the Sandersons from Salem, Massachusetts in the 17th century.

A raven flies towards them and unfolds its wings and becomes an elderly witch (played by Hannah Waddingham). She hands them a book of spells.

“They were right to be afraid of you,” she tells the trio. Magic has a way of uniting. Happy 16th birthday kid.’

The trailer then cuts to 370 years later when Gilbert (Sam Richardson) tells two teens in his store that he has a present for his “favorite customers.”

He gives them an old candle and explains an old legend that witches get their powers on their 16th birthday.

The girls light the candle and bring the Sanderson sisters back from the grave.

“Lock up your kids,” Winifred Sanderson of Midler yells. “Yes, Salem, we’re back.”

The teens then run back to Gilbert and find Winifred’s copy of The Manual of Witchcraft and Alchemy, a book made of human skin and written in blood, awakened with his eye staring at them.

The Sandersons reveal that they must steal children’s souls to survive the next sunrise. They take to the skies on their enchanted brooms.

At a local store, the teens pick up salt and create a barrier to protect themselves from the witches.

A spell Winifred casts bounces off an invisible barrier and narrowly misses her on return.

The trailer ends on a humorous note with Gilbert digging up Billy Butcherson, played by Doug Jones, an ex-lover of Winifred’s who turned her into a zombie.

As Gilbert runs away screaming, Butcherson yells after him, “Stop! I’m a good zombie.’

