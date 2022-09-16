Beto supporter harasses Ted Cruz on flight for not doing enough on gun control after Uvalde massacre

Texas Senator Ted Cruz was confronted on Thursday when leaving a flight with a Democrat who challenged him for not supporting stricter gun laws after the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which killed 19 children and two teachers, in May.

In a 90-second video posted to social media by Twitter user @Nathan_VBB, a Washington D.C. resident who is a supporter of Democratic governor candidate Beto O’Rourke, Cruz can be seen pulling his bag from the headrail just at the moment. that the man strikes conversation in progress.

“Hey, we’re in Houston? I thought we were going to Cancun?’ the man jokes in a swipe at Cruz’s behavior in February 2021 when he fled to Cancun, Mexico, just as people in Texas were dealing with power outages and very cold weather.

Cruz doesn’t seem to hear the barb, but as soon as he takes off his headphones, the man makes his move.

A man confronted Texas Senator Ted Cruz at the end of a flight on Thursday as he prepared to get off the plane

Cruz was caught by the Beto supporter just as he was getting his bags from the overhead

Twitter user @Nathan_VBB disputed why the senator did not support tougher gun laws in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting

The Texas Senator traveled aboard a flight from Washington DC to Houston, Texas

“Senator, thank you for all you’ve done since Uvalde. All those podcast episodes must have made you a lot of money.” the man says sarcastically.

Cruz is the co-host of a show called Verdict in which he revealed he would vote against a bill protecting same-sex marriage at the federal level.

Cruz says he has tried to pass school security legislation, but said Democrats are not in favor of more security guards and metal detectors for schools.

Cruz explains to Nathan that on Wednesday he had tried to pass the “most important school safety law ever” but that “your party objected.”

The Securing Our Schools Act of 2022 is said to have sent billions of federal dollars to police officers and mental health counselors in schools, but was blocked on Thursday by Democrats on the Senate floor.

“What kind of work did you do?” On the recording, Nathan can be heard asking. “How was your time recording your s**t ton of podcast episodes?”

Other passengers jump to tell him to listen to what Cruz has to say and “let him fly in peace,” but Nathan continues to insist on whether he knows the names of the Uvalde victims.

“You can fly in peace if children can be buried in peace!” he replies.

Cruz then hesitates before responding that he does, though he doesn’t mention any specifically and brings up the school safety bill again.

‘But you don’t know. You don’t care about the facts. You’re a supporter and that’s okay,” Cruz says, turning around.

“You’re not a follower?” asks the passenger before the clip comes to an end.

The video was captioned: ”Senator Cruz was on my flight, and I asked him to name one of the Uvalde victims. He couldn’t.’

It has been viewed nearly 230,000 times.

A memorial outside Robb Elementary School to the 21 lives taken by a gunman in Uvalde, seen earlier this month as students and parents began the new school year

The confrontation comes after Cruz was criticized after meeting on Thursday with Kimberly and Felix Rubio, the parents of Robb Elementary Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio shooting victim.

During the meeting with Cruz, the parents showed Cruz a photo of their 10-year-old girl in her coffin.

Kimberly claimed Cruz viewed their daughter’s photo before turning down the couple’s requests to support a new gun reform measure.

Cruz says he supports the presence of law enforcement officers on school campuses.

The post sparked angry reactions from other Uvalde parents, including Brett Cross, whose 10-year-old son Uziyah Garcia was killed in the shooting. “It’s time to vote this bastard out too. Heartless piece of shit! His solution? More police? Wasn’t 376 waiting 77 minutes enough? f*** you!’

The showdown comes after Cruz was criticized after meeting he had Thursday with Kimberly and Felix Rubio, seen left, the parents of Robb Elementary shooting victim Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio. They asked Cruz to introduce gun control, but he refused

A parent who lost their child in the school shooting tweeted their disappointment in Cruz