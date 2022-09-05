Bethenny Frankel teases cleavage in white swimsuit as she soaks up end of summer in The Hamptons  

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Bethenny Frankel showed off her fit figure as she enjoyed a beach day in the Hamptons over Labor Day Weekend.

The 51-year-old mum of one looked strong as she put on a leggy show as she soaked up the sun and sand.

The former Real Housewives of New York star teased her perky cleavage in a white one-piece swimsuit with lace detailing.

Looks good: Bethenny Frankel showed off her fit figure as she enjoyed a beach day in the Hamptons over Labor Day Weekend

Bethenny’s dark hair was combed back and tucked behind her ears with the lightly textured locks falling over one side of her chest.

She shielded her eyes from the late summer sun with glamorous square sunglasses with translucent frames.

The outspoken media personality rocked a short necklace with tiny charms down the front and stacked two beaded bracelets.

She skipped earrings as she walked barefoot in the sand, her iPhone and a piece of clothing in her hand.

Toned-down: The 52-year-old mum of one looked strong as she put on a leggy display as she soaked up the sun and sand

It comes after Frankel was punched last Friday by 29-year-old Courtney Stodden for “derisively” interviewing her on her short-lived talk show in 2013.

Stodden was prompted by Bethenny’s recent statements about the Kardashians and their “irresponsible” photoshopping, which she said was “not fair to women.”

Courtney, who came out as non-binary last year and uses both she and she pronouns, responded by posting on Instagram, “How are you @bethennyfrankel for girls/women if you made me feel so ridiculous on your show? when I was 19?’

‘Women’s Champion???’: Courteney asked, ‘How are you @bethennyfrankel for girls/women when you mocked me like that on your show when I was 19?’

Courtney rose to fame as a “child bride” in 2011 after her acting coach Doug Hutchison married her in Las Vegas with her parents’ permission when she was just 16 and he was 50.

During the televised sit-down, Bethenny described Courtney as “looking like you could be in a strip club” and told her she looked “very promiscuous.”

When asked about Courtney’s professional ventures, including a rumored memoir, Courtney jokingly replied, “I don’t read or write!”

Remember when: Over the course of the interview, Bethenny accused Courtney of “looking like you could be in a strip club” and told her that “you look very promiscuous”

Frankel didn’t mince words when she shared her take on the Kardashians and Jenners and their blatant photoshop use last week.

She was stopped in New York City by a reporter from… TMZ and asked her thoughts on the phenomenon.

“It’s not fair to women who are just trying to make ends meet. It’s irresponsible, it’s reckless, it’s uninspiring, it’s not ambitious,” the Bravo star said.