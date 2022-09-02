Bethenny Frankel takes swipe at Kardashians for ‘irresponsible’ photoshop

Bethenny Frankel didn’t mince words when she shared her take on the Kardashians and Jenners for their blatant photoshop use.

The 51-year-old ex-Real Housewives of New York star was stopped in New York City by a reporter from TMZ and asked her thoughts on the phenomenon.

“It’s not fair to women who are just trying to make ends meet. It’s irresponsible, it’s reckless, it’s uninspiring, it’s not ambitious,” the Bravo star said.

This comes days after Kim was raked over the coals to smooth her neck in a pool photo.

Fed up: Bethenny Frankel said nothing Friday morning when she spoke candidly about her feelings for the Kardashians and their blatant photoshop use

Bethenny, the mother of 12-year-old daughter Brynn Hoppy, added: “It’s destructive. It creates eating disorders, insecurity, depression. It’s serious business.’

The media personality was in the Big Apple to stop by CBS for an interview with Gayle King about beauty.

Wearing a classic pink blazer and a multi-patterned skirt, the outspoken mogul was firm in her stance against the misleading images permeating social media.

She continued her diatribe: “Mothers feel insecure. … They don’t have time to do all this [editing]and they don’t even know how to do [with] the technology.’

Comparison: Days ago, the former Bravo TV star took to Instagram to demonstrate how ‘deceiving’ editing can be, by posting an altered image of herself in a bikini with the original photo next to it

‘NOT what I look like’: In the first image, Bethenny showed a slimmer waist and improved cleavage as she posed on a beach

Bethenny insisted, “The more we see these images, the more we think they’re real. It becomes a false ideal.’

She advised: ‘People should just be happy with who they are – wearing some makeup, if you want to have plastic surgery and be honest, that’s your business. But to be blunt about plastic surgery and filtering and photoshop – the playing field is really, absolutely not level.

“When you’re already a billionaire, you have access to so much more… and that makes people feel bad about themselves.”

A few days earlier, the former Bravo TV star took to Instagram to demonstrate how ‘deceiving’ montage can be, posting an altered image of herself in a bikini.

In the caption, the entrepreneur described how harmful filters can be, calling them downright “inaccurate.”

Before and after: Kim in her original post (L) and in the version commercial photographer Caroline Ross posted after she ‘corrected’ it

‘Filtering is lying: it is deceptive. It makes women feel bad about themselves. It makes young girls insecure and obsessed with unattainable perfection,” she wrote. “It makes middle-aged women and mothers insecure about themselves.”

Her thoughts continued as she added, “This creates a false ideal for men. It’s the opposite of inspiring. It’s destructive. It’s irresponsible. It’s unsafe and it’s inaccurate. There’s a line between trying to look pretty and being outright lie.’

Kim also came under scrutiny for her extensive editing by commercial photographer Caroline Ross, who took to TikTok to voice her concerns.

The ladies always look so perfect: From the left, Kendall, Kim and Kylie

To reveal the apparent editing task, Ross used a tool from photoshop and “corrected” the image to show how Kim’s neck looked natural before it was reportedly slimmed down.

“Kim K is notorious for Photoshopping her falls,” claimed Caroline, who follows Caroline In The City on TikTok. ‘Why? I don’t know, maybe it makes her neck look smaller. But this area here has been Photoshopped out.

The pro got super technical and commented, “If we zoom in, we can see that the water pattern behind her is distorted here. I’m now going to show you what it would look like without the Photoshopping applied to it.”

As you can see, the water reflection in the background is also starting to look a lot more natural, we don’t have that distorted effect.’

“We also have a behind-the-scenes video of the shoot to compare,” she said before showing a screenshot of the clip.

Almost a month ago, Bethenny also used some exquisite words to describe her displeasure with Kardashian’s skincare line SKN by Kim.

While Bethenny was ultimately happy with the “quality” skincare products, she called the packaging “impractical at best,” compared it to a Rubik’s Cube, and said they were “probably a bit overpriced.”

‘The package. This is an eye cream. It is spherical. I don’t understand because it doesn’t stack… it doesn’t even have a flat bottom, so it’s basically like an egg. I think it has a little flat bottom, but that’s impractical at best,” she explained.

She also had a bone to pick with the exfoliator, a scrub that came in a large container that Bethenny thought would be difficult to travel with.

“It’s just not practical and I’m a very practical and organized person. This shocks me, because the Kardashians don’t organize their jelly beans by color?’ she laughed.

Another take: Bethenny beat up Meghan Markle, accusing her of acting like an ex-Real Housewives star who has left the show ‘but can’t stop talking about it’

Frankel also recently unleashed a diatribe against Meghan Markle, accusing her of being “hypocritical” and “self-important” while insisting that she stop publicly criticizing the royal family and “let it go.”

She held back as she shared her thoughts on Meghan’s recent bombshell interview with The Cut and her newly released Spotify podcast on her own iHeart podcast. Just B.

Despite admitting that she’s dealt with nonsense in the past for voicing her opinion of Meghan, 41, Bethenny said she felt she couldn’t ignore the controversy surrounding the Duchess of Sussex because it’s something true everyone is talking about and ‘has an opinion’ about.’

Bethenny described the mother of two as a “polarizing” person and went on to discuss why public opinion seems to have turned strongly against Meghan in recent months.

“The bottom line is I don’t think people like Meghan Markle because I think she’s talking to other people, I think she’s hypocritical,” the former Bravo star said.

“I think there is a subtext of upliftment. She’s up there, we’re down here.’

The 51-year-old called the Duchess of Sussex, 41, “hypocritical” and “self-important” as he elaborated on Meghan’s newly released podcast and recent interview with The Cut

Bethenny further accused Meghan of having a high opinion of herself, suggesting the former Suits star believes she “just has institutional knowledge about life and has been through more than any of us.”

Bethenny compared her to the women who appeared alongside her in the Real Housewives franchise and continued, “She’s very important to herself. She’s very much like a housewife in that she can’t stop talking about what she wants to be irrelevant.

“If she was on the show, the producers would say, ‘Stop talking about safety and the condition of Frogmore Cottage. It is not recognizable. Most people don’t have security details, so while that may be a real concern for you, not something this audience is going to play.”

The ex-Housewives star also accused Meghan of trying to “impersonate” Princess Diana in the way she positions herself publicly, saying: “I think there’s an unrelated factor in the way we’re being treated.” spoken.

“In that balanced, orchestrated elegance, in that Diana imitation, in that deliberate, very natural, very slow speech by Caroline Kennedy. Being baffled by the word “diva”. Who are you dealing with?’