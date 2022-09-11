Bethenny Frankel says the Kardashians made billions off Kim’s sex tape

<!–

Bethenny Frankel took to Instagram on Sunday to share her thoughts on the Ray J and Kim Kardashian sex tape drama as she rode in the back of a luxury passenger van.

In a now-deleted story, the reality TV personality, 51, stated that it is “public knowledge” that the Kardashians “were involved in that tape” and made “billions” of it, while Ray J “has not been properly compensated.” ‘.

“I bet Ray J just hasn’t been compensated properly and he’s ashamed of his family, and they keep exploiting and taking advantage of it,” she said, adding: “Ray J should get a 10% commission for it. lighting the flame that created America’s first family. Royal Family – Kardashians.’

The SkinnyGirl entrepreneur slammed the Kardashians, saying, “I’m dead serious…I know people who have in common with the Kardashians and they were totally involved in that tape.”

“Obviously it’s second-hand, but I’ve heard from people close to me that Kris was involved in the band with Kim and… they’ve made billions and billions of dollars from this band.”

‘Don’t we already know that? I’m just confused what we’re confused about. Is the truth relevant? It doesn’t seem like it ever is.”

Bethenny, the mother of 12-year-old daughter Brynn Hoppy, removed her video immediately after she posted it.

Riding in a luxury passenger van and dressed in a white knit sweater and heart-shaped diamond necklace, the outspoken mogul has made no secret of her distaste for the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

She recently took the time to complain online about how negative it is for Kim, a mother of four, to photoshop and manipulate the images she shares with fans, perpetuating body image issues.

In a similar rant on Sept. 2, Frankel lashed out at the Kardashian family for “irresponsible” photoshopping because Kim smoothed out her neck and removed her trapezius muscle from the image.

“It’s not fair for women to just try to make ends meet. It’s irresponsible, it’s reckless, it’s uninspiring, it’s not ambitious,” said the Bravo star, who opposed the unrealistic beauty standards.

Frankel added: “It’s destructive. It causes eating disorders, insecurity and depression. It’s serious business.’

She continued her diatribe: “Mothers feel insecure. … They don’t have time to do all this [editing]and they don’t even know how to do [with] the technology.’