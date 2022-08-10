Bethenny Frankel Says Kim Kardashian’s Skincare Line Is ‘Impractical At Best’

<!–

Bethenny Frankel gave a brutally honest review of Kim Kardashian’s new skincare line, SKKN by Kim.

The 51-year-old reviewed two SKKN products, the $55 exfoliator and the $75 eye cream, in video posted to her TikTok account Monday.

While Bethenny was ultimately happy with the ‘quality’ skincare products, she called the packaging “impractical at best,” compared it to a Rubik’s Cube, and generally rated it as “probably a bit overpriced.”

The former Real Housewives Of New York star rocked a white robe and head full of wet hair as she rocked fans low.

She had trouble with the egg-shaped packaging of the eye cream at first.

‘The package. This is an eye cream, it’s spherical, I don’t understand because it doesn’t stack… it doesn’t even have a flat bottom, so it’s basically like an egg. I think it has a little flat bottom, but that’s impractical at best,” she explained.

She also had a bone to pick with the exfoliator, a scrub that came in a large container that Bethenny thought would be difficult to travel with.

“This is crazy!” she started. ‘It’s huge! How will you travel with this? If you don’t have a private plane you have to be a billionaire to use this product because if you don’t have a private plane how do you travel with it?

“It’s just not practical and I’m a very practical and organized person. This shocks me, because the Kardashians don’t organize their jelly beans by color?’

She hilariously compared it to a Rubik’s Cube as she tried to open the package.

“Oh my god, it’s a Rubik’s Cube!” she said. ‘Do you hear that sound? That’s satisfying,” she said, trying to open the product before considering it as “bulk-o.”

Although Bethenny was strict on the packaging, she was happy with the actual product itself.

However, she said it was unlikely to be worth the hefty price tag.

‘The actual product of the exfoliant has a bit of a smell, no problem! And it has those micro white granules, you know, we’ve seen them before, I have a feeling it was Proactiv or someone else had those micro white granules, different lines they have. I like that kind of exfoliation,” she said.

‘Is it worth the money they ask? Unlikely. And as for the eye cream, luxurious product, very tasty, like a melted butter consistency, but not ultra-rich. At this price tag I would have a feeling it would be Chantecaille, Sisley rich. It’s not Kardashian Empire. It may be richer than me, but it’s not Kardashian rich.

“This is definitely good skin care, this is quality, I just find it extremely impractical in the packaging, I know it’s very environmentally responsible, it’s a good quality product that’s probably a bit overpriced, but most of the beauty is too expensive.’

Bethenny posted the video to her TikTok account Monday, where she captioned it, “And the award for the most impractical packaging goes to…” along with a series of hashtags.