Bethenny Frankel rails against ‘outright lying’ perpetuated by filtering of social media photos

Bethenny Frankel opened up Tuesday in an Instagram post about using filters on social media.

“Hey, it’s me, your favorite filtered friend… I just make myself look a little bit better, a little bit younger, so you think I look better than you,” Frankel, 51, wrote on the social media site. “Doesn’t that really boost your confidence?”

The former Real Housewives Of New York City star posed in a side-by-side shot — one with a filter, one without — as she listed the aesthetics promoted by entities such as social media, as well as the cosmetic and entertainment industries.

The latest: Bethenny Frankel, 51, opened up about using filters on social media on Tuesday in an Instagram post illustrating the impact of altered photos

She had combed her auburn locks to the side while wearing diamond earrings with a gold chain and a shoulderless off-white dress with yellow and brown trims.

“More hair, fewer wrinkles, perfectly smooth skin, higher cheekbones, more defined eyebrows, smaller face, bigger lips…when will it end?” wrote the Skinnygirl mogul.

Frankel said that “the online world we live in is insane” and that “it’s so important that we recognize what’s going on with the filtering and the photoshop and the outright lying. What is the message we all believe in?’

Frankel, mother of daughter Bryn (12), asked, “What do we share with our children?”

Frankel posted a similar photo last month reflecting the impact of filters

She added that ‘when it’s filtered or I’ve been scammed, you know!’ with the hashtags #instagramvsreality #thisism #speakyourtruth and #liveauthentic.

Frankel took to the social media site last month with a similar post that reflected the use of edits and filters, as she posted in a bikini. She said, ‘This is NOT what I look like… and you know I’m not vain and show you the real me. But if I posted a version of this every day, you might start to believe that it is. This is just how distorted this has all become…”

Frankel continues: ‘Filtering is lying: it is deceptive. It makes women feel bad about themselves. It makes young girls insecure and obsessed with unattainable perfection. It makes middle-aged women and mothers insecure about themselves.

‘This creates a false ideal for men. It’s the opposite of inspiring. It’s destructive. It’s irresponsible. It’s uncertain and it’s not right. There’s a line between trying to look pretty and being outright lying.’