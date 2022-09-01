Bethenny Frankel posts filtered bikini snap before revealing to fans what she REALLY looks like

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Bethenny Frankel demonstrated how ‘deceiving’ a photo filter can be when she posted a heavily edited photo of her bikini body on Wednesday.

Frankel, 51, slightly altered her body to show how “deceiving” photos can be when a filter is applied.

In the first image, a heavily filtered Bethenny showed a slimmer waist and improved cleavage as she posed on the beach in a taupe bikini.

‘This is NOT what I look like’: Bethenny Frankel demonstrated how ‘deceiving’ a photo filter can be when she posted a heavily edited photo of her bikini body on Wednesday

However, the next image showed the real Bethenny without the use of a filter.

In the caption, the star of The Real Housewives Of New York broke out about how harmful filters can be, calling them outright “inaccurate.”

“This is NOT what I look like… and you know I’m not vain showing you the real me. But if I posted a version of this every day, you might start to believe that it is. This is just how distorted this has all become…” she began.

‘Filtering is lying: it is deceptive. It makes women feel bad about themselves. It makes young girls insecure and obsessed with unattainable perfection. It makes middle-aged women and mothers insecure about themselves.

Heavily filtered: Frankel’s waist looked more defined and her cleavage looked enhanced in the edited snap

The real Bethenny: however, the following image showed the reality star without the use of a filter

‘This creates a false ideal for men. It’s the opposite of inspiring. It’s destructive. It’s irresponsible. It is uncertain and it is inaccurate. There is a line between making an effort to look beautiful and an outright lie.

‘Swipe to see what I really look like #instagramvsreality #thisism #speakyourtruth #liveauthentic.’

Fans praised Bethenny for her message and honesty in the comment section with a series of applause, hearts and red heart emojis.

While Bethenny may never condone the use of filters, one of the things she recently enjoyed promoting on her Instagram account was her eyewear line.

Her vision is clear: The RHONY alum showed off her line of eyewear, Bethenny Eyewear, on her Instagram account

The RHONY alum launched Bethenny Eyewear in February 2021.

It is aimed at those who want ‘glamorous’ and ‘high fashion’ sunglasses, as well as reading and blue light glasses, which are ‘appropriately priced’.

Speak with PageSixBethenny explained that her new brand “comes from a more mature, sophisticated and elevated point of view and perspective.”

The entrepreneur previously founded the highly successful SkinnyGirl cocktail line in 2008. She would eventually sell SkinnyGirl in 2011 for a reported $120 million.