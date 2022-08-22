Bethenny Frankel poses up a storm in three different bold dresses while in The Hamptons

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Bethenny Frankel took on countless poses in various holiday outfits on her Instagram Sunday.

The 51-year-old reality star stunned in a long red-and-yellow summer dress that ended at her shins in her first photo.

She was wearing a pair of bright yellow sandals and her long brown hair fell in a wave down her shoulders.

Posing: Bethenny Frankel took countless poses in various holiday outfits on her Instagram Sunday

The Real Housewives of New York City star held a pink handbag and added silver jewelry to each of her wrists.

Her second outfit consisted of a white beach shirt over a long, vibrant green dress and sand-colored sandals.

She put on a wide-brimmed hat with a green strip of cloth around it.

Fluent: 51-year-old reality star stunned in a long red-and-yellow sundress that ended on her shins in her first photo

She also carried a multicolored blue, yellow and gray handbag.

Her last outfit was a long dress that consisted of several vibrant shades of blue, a little light and a little dark. It was long in the back and shorter in the front, revealing her tanned legs.

The dress had a plunging neckline and the star’s hair fell freely.

She captioned the sequence of snaps, ‘Which Hamptons style are you? #hamptonsstyle #myhappyplace #noglam #nofilter.’