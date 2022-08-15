Bethenny Frankel is makeup-free and in sweats as she hits a discount store with fiancé Paul Bernon

<!–

Former Real Housewives Of New York star Bethenny Frankel and fiancé Paul Bernon were spotted leaving Kmart in New York’s East Hampton on Sunday.

Deep in what appeared to be a serious conversation, the duo were casually dressed as they strolled out of the store and walked to their car with the items they’d bought.

The 51-year-old RHONY personality seemed to be taking it easy and saving money after returning from a whirlwind summer vacation in Europe.

Lightning Strikes: Real Housewives Of New York veteran Bethenny Frankel was spotted leaving Kmart in New York’s East Hampton on Sunday

The often outspoken and very stubborn Frankel wore a loose and casual light gray two piece short set with a lightning bolt pattern.

The wide, lightweight, long-sleeved, crew-neck cotton sweatshirt hung over the star’s slender frame.

Her matching drawstring wide pants swung loosely against her thighs as she took her steps, showing off her tanned and toned legs.

Lovebirds: Frankel and fiancé Paul Bernon kept it casual while shopping

Frankel, who had just returned from sun-drenched destinations in Europe, including Portofino and St. Tropez, got a perfect tan as she and her film producer beau chatted intensely as they walked out of the discount store.

With her hair pulled back in a messy bun and not an ounce of makeup, Frankel seemed to embrace peace and relaxation in The Hamptons.

Bernon looked equally relaxed in a red zip hoodie, gray sweatpants and brown flip flops.

Ahead: The busy entrepreneur and filmmaker had a serious conversation as they took their stuff to their car

Frankel has had a very busy summer, just back from a European vacation with her 12-year-old daughter Bryn Hoppy in tow, mixing business and pleasure when she plugged in her soon-to-be-released wine brand Forever Young.

While at St. Tropez’s well-known party spot Bagatelle, the RHONY alum teased the new release in an Instagram post with subtitles Forever Young: Do You Really Want To Live Forever? I do!… coming soon…and worth the wait… in stores…1/23.’

Between fun in the sun and retail therapy, Frankel doesn’t seem to miss the RHONY life and excitedly looks forward to other successes.