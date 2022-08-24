Bethenny Frankel exudes elegance as she models sunglasses from her own line

<!–

Bethenny Frankel tucked into her sunglasses line on Tuesday when she uploaded a series of photos from her summer in The Hamptons to Instagram.

’50 shades of summer,’ wrote the 51-year-old mogul, who modeled several of her favorite shades from Bethenny Glasses.

One photo showed Bethenny hanging out on the beach with a straw cowboy hat on her head and gold ‘Catviator’ sunglasses over her eyes.

Shady lady! Bethenny Frankel discontinued her sunglasses line on Tuesday as she uploaded a series of photos from her summer in The Hamptons to Instagram

The goggles had a fun shade of pink and were turned up at the corners to create a ‘retro-inspired’ cateye shape.

As the ocean plunged onto the shore behind her, Bethenny pursed her lips for the camera.

She appeared to be wearing a blue spaghetti strap sundress over a black mesh swimsuit.

In another instant, Bethenny hugged her fiancé Paul Bernon while rocking brown plastic “Cat-Eye Blue Light Shield Sunglasses.”

Lovebirds: Bethenny feasted on her fiancee Paul Bernon as she rocked brown plastic ‘Cat-Eye Blue Light Shield sunglasses’

Switch: Bethenny also posed in a pale yellow ruffled one-shoulder sundress styled with some chunky square shades in the ‘As Is’ style

She had a big smile on her face as she leaned over to Bernon, who was putting on his favorite pair of sunglasses for the afternoon.

The couple, who started dating in 2018 after meeting on a dating app, got engaged in 2021.

For the third and final photo of her slideshow, Bethenny posed in a pale yellow ruffled one-shoulder sundress styled with some chunky square shades in the “As Is” style.

The RHONY alum launched Bethenny Eyewear in February 2021

It is aimed at those who want ‘glamorous’ and ‘high fashion’ sunglasses, as well as reading and blue light glasses, which are ‘appropriately priced’.

Style Inspiration: Earlier this week, Bethenny took the opportunity to share some of her favorite summer vacation outfits with her 2.7 million followers

Speak with PageSixBethenny explained that her new brand “comes from a more mature, sophisticated and elevated point of view and perspective.”

The entrepreneur previously founded the highly successful SkinnyGirl cocktail line in 2008. She would eventually sell SkinnyGirl in 2011 for a reported $120 million.

Earlier this week, Bethenny took the opportunity to share some of her favorite summer vacation outfits with her 2.7 million followers.

She first appeared in a long red and yellow sundress that ended at her shins.

She was wearing a pair of bright yellow sandals and her long brown hair fell in a wave down her shoulders.

The Real Housewives of New York City star held a pink handbag and added silver jewelry to each of her wrists.

Fluent: 51-year-old reality star stunned in a long red-and-yellow sundress that ended on her shins in her first photo

Beach-ready: Her second outfit consisted of a white beach shirt over a long, vibrant green dress and sandals

Her second outfit consisted of a white beach shirt over a long, vibrant green dress and sand-colored sandals.

She put on a wide-brimmed hat with a green strip of cloth around it.

She also carried a multicolored blue, yellow and gray handbag.

Her last outfit was a long dress that consisted of several vibrant shades of blue, a little light and a little dark. It was long in the back and shorter in the front, revealing her tanned legs.

The dress had a plunging neckline and the star’s hair fell freely.

She captioned the sequence of snaps, ‘Which Hamptons style are you? #hamptonsstyle #myhappyplace #noglam #nofilter.’