Bethenny Frankel cuts chic figure in stylish pink blazer and colorful skirt while walking around NYC

Bethenny Frankel looked fashionable as she walked the streets of New York City on Thursday.

The 51-year-old reality star wore a stylish pink blazer over a small black t-shirt.

A short, colorful skirt peeked out from the bottom of the blazer and tucked in mid-thigh.

Frankel’s little pink purse hung down and rested on her hip as she made her way through the concrete jungle.

Her brown hair was parted in the middle and fell in messy waves to her back.

She wore several small beaded bracelets, a huge watch and a large diamond ring.

She stood in black high heels with black and white straps snaking their way up her ankles. She painted her lips a vivid pink and her cheeks had a rosy glow.

Frankel’s appearance came just days after the star shared edited and unedited photos of herself on the beach.

The New York resident changed her body slightly to show how “deceiving” photos can be when a filter is applied.

In the first image, a heavily filtered Bethenny showed a slimmer waist and improved cleavage as she posed on the beach in a taupe bikini.

However, the next image showed the real Bethenny without the use of a filter.

In the caption, the star of The Real Housewives Of New York broke out about how harmful filters can be, calling them outright “inaccurate.”

“This is NOT what I look like… and you know I’m not vain showing you the real me. But if I posted a version of this every day, you might start to believe that it is. This is just how distorted this has all become…” she began.

‘Filtering is lying: it is deceptive. It makes women feel bad about themselves. It makes young girls insecure and obsessed with unattainable perfection. It makes middle-aged women and mothers insecure about themselves.

‘This creates a false ideal for men. It’s the opposite of inspiring. It’s destructive. It’s irresponsible. It’s uncertain and it’s not right. There’s a line between trying to look pretty and being outright lie.

‘Swipe to see what I really look like #instagramvsreality #thisism #speakyourtruth #liveauthentic.’

Fans praised Bethenny for her message and honesty in the comment section with a series of applause, hearts and red heart emojis.