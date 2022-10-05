Bethenny Frankel brands Kylie Cosmetics product a ‘scam’

<!–

Real Housewife turned consumer advocate Bethenny Frankel labeled Kylie Jenner’s Birthday PR Box a “scam” in her latest review of Kardashian products on Wednesday.

Frankel, 51, reviewed two Kylie Cosmetics products – the Birthday Bundle and the Birthday PR Box, both of which contain the exact same products but are marked at significantly different prices.

While both include the three-piece Birthday Lip Crayon Set and Lip Gloss Set, the Birthday PR Box costs $117 more than the regular bundle, all because of the packaging.

‘How stupid do we have to be’: Bethenny Frankel called Kylie Cosmetics’ birthday bundle a ‘scam’ in her latest roundup of Kardashian products on Wednesday

Bethenny noted that, with a discount applied, the birthday bundle costs $58, while the PR box costs $175. That means fans are essentially paying $117 extra for the pretty pink packaging.

‘Don’t do it girl, it’s not worth it!’ Bethenny started in her video review. “This is Kylie’s PR birthday pack with the same two products as this one. This is $58, this is $175. I’m confused!

One girl said it on TikTok: “I was confused. I thought something had to be done.” There’s something else, this has a box that you’re going to throw in the trash. Unless you have a hamster that you’re going to put here.

‘It’s a paper box! Like it’s a paper box. I am confused. So I’m going to keep these, which are $58,” she said of the individual lip gloss bundles. Because they are cute and because I bought them. This is going back and getting it back because it’s a scam!’

Big upgrade! Frankel noted that the Birthday PR Box cost an extra $117, all because of the packaging

It’s all the same: Both the PR Box and the Birthday Bundle include the three-piece Birthday Lip Crayon Set and Lipgloss Set

Unfortunately for Bethenny, she later learned that she could not return the product.

“Breaking news, this just came in. I just found out Kylie Beauty doesn’t accept returns, so I’m stuck with a $117 cardboard box. Maybe I’ll go to the mall to get a hamster.”

‘Can anyone help me understand, let me see – I must be sure – that it is the same!… But they are not the same,’ she repeated over and over before saying, ‘But they are the same! Except the box!

‘That’s a scam! How stupid must we be. I just want to know, how stupid do we have to be? Okay, I mean, I’m a sucker, I like it, I like the packaging, I like the stuff, but you know where you lose me is when you light me up!’

This certainly isn’t the first time Bethenny has criticized the Kardashians on social media, nor is it the first time she’s reviewed their product line.

In August, Bethenny called Kim Kardashian’s new skincare line, SKKN, “impractical at best” in a brutally honest review of the line.

The 51-year-old reviewed two SKKN products, the $55 exfoliator and the $75 eye cream, in a video posted to her TikTok account Monday.

While Bethenny was ultimately happy with the “quality” skincare products, she called the packaging “impractical at best,” compared it to a Rubik’s Cube, and generally rated it as “probably overpriced.”

Bad news: Frankel was disappointed when he heard about Kylie’s return policy

Bone to pick: This isn’t the first time Bethenny has criticized the Kardashians on social media, nor is it the first time she’s reviewed their product line