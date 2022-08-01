Bethenny Frankel: Beauty influencer! Former RHONY star, 51, gives makeup and skincare review 

Reality star Bethenny Frankel has added beauty influencer to her list of roles as she takes over Gen Z TikTok influencers with her candid makeup and skincare reviews.

The 51-year-old is already the definition of success – she’s the CEO and founder of Skinnygirl, a former Real Housewife, author, investor, philanthropist and mother of one of daughter Brynn Hoppy, 12, and she can now add her new role as TikTok beauty influencer on her resume.

The former Real Housewives of New York star has used her social media to be candid about the beauty products she uses, ranging from her popular drugstore brand must-have series to her “immediately no” high-end beauty purchases, she has over 800,000 followers given all the gossip about which products are worth the wrath.

The video-based social media platform is a one-stop shop for those interested in discovering new music, dance moves, fashion trends, and thanks to Bethenny, users now have a dermatologist and makeup artist on speed dial.

Bethenny posts all of the ‘best products’ [she’s] ever tried” to products she describes as “not up to par.”

From everyday skincare to beauty hacks, Bethenny has the TikTok beauty world under her thumbs.

The realty star turned TikTok influencer offers comparisons and reviews of skincare, drugstores and luxury makeup.

And with her brutally honest reviews, she has people of all ages turning to her to know what products to splurge on.

The 51-year-old gives TikTokers an overview of which products will help them achieve the perfect look, no matter the occasion.

In a video, she describes her favorite products for a glowy look, a matte finish and a routine that targets SPF.

Bethenny urges users to buy the Shiseido brush and “get rid of everything you don’t love”; she tells her followers that she loves the Thirve mascara and only wants the ‘top level’ for them

Bethenny’s ‘top tier’ and ‘immediately none’ products

Bethenny urges users to “get rid of everything you don’t love” and instead follow her reviews, adding that she only wants the “best” and “highest level” for her followers.

In another viral video, which garnered more than 155,000 views, she compared favorite luxury Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless foundation to drugstore brand Wet n Wild Photofocus foundation and told her followers to save their money because the two “served exactly the same purpose.” . ‘

Bethenny has even taken on the role of other big Gen Z beauty influencers, such as skincare guru Hyram Yarbro25, who is known as the social media platform’s number one ‘skinfluencer’ despite having no qualifications in dermatology, who can make or break a skincare brand.

While Hyram gained fame for his straightforward and transparent reviews, the former RHONY star has taken up the baton as the “Gen Z whisperer” with her step-by-step beauty and skincare reviews.

And social media users have fallen in love with Bethenny’s blunt reviews, with many relying solely on her ratings for their favorite skincare and beauty products.

‘From now on, you literally only buy things that you recommend. You haven’t let me down yet,” said one user.

“Life for this Bethenny,” said one user.

Another user added: “I love how all your videos reassure you that we don’t have to blow the couch to look good… thank you.”

“Life for this content queen,” said another user.