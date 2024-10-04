Bethenny Frankel, 53, shows off her washboard abs in bikini selfie with cryptic post amid new romance with businessman Tom Villante.

Bethenny Frankel showed off her fit figure in a tiny bikini while hinting at a mystery reunion on social media on Friday.

The influencer, 53, who was spotted on a date with businessman Tom Villante earlier this month following her split from fiancé Paul Bernon, hinted that someone special might accompany her for her outing.

‘POV: You are somewhere doing something with someone…’ he wrote in the photo shared on his Instagram Stories.

The former Real Housewives of New York star flaunted her toned tummy and lithe limbs wearing a white two-piece that featured ruffles with gold, red, pink and burgundy stripes.

Her long dark hair was styled straight and in the selfie she accessorized with a pink fedora, large pink sunglasses, and a peach-toned beach bag.

Another sexy photo shared on Friday shows the influencer reclining on a lounge chair covered in a white towel.

She showed off her abs in a pair of hunter green pants and a matching bra.

The Skinny Girl founder accessorized with a gold chain made from a series of bow-shaped charms and wore a pink and white peaked cap with Love written on it.

In between photo posts, Frankel has been raising funds to support the victims of Hurricane Helene through her charity bstrong.

He shared a video clip of Raúl from Global Empowerment Mission on his Instagram Stories. It is grounded in Ashville, North Carolina, which was hit hard by the category four storm.

He was reporting on the start of a caravan of hundreds of volunteers who appeared ready to make much-needed deliveries of water and other items to areas affected by the deadly cyclone.

So far Helen has claimed the lives of at least 215 people according to the latest reports.

According to the charity websitebstrong was founded in 2017 and “has raised and distributed millions of dollars in cash and supplies to victims of natural disasters and conflicts around the world.”

The entrepreneur recently launched her own biodynamic wine company Forever Young. He has also been raising money for victims of Hurricane Helene through his charity bstrong in partnership with Global Empowerment Mission.

Recipients include people in “the United States, Puerto Rico, South America, Caribbean islands, Australia, Poland, Ukraine, Turkey, Syria, the Amazon and Sudan.”

The entrepreneur recently launched her own biodynamic wine company, Forever Young, and her first offering is a French Côtes de Provence rosé made by Chateau Robine.

“The wine is incredible and it’s made by a woman-owned castle,” says Frankel. “It’s absolutely delicious,” he said. Forbes.

The product is made without synthetic fertilizers or pesticides, which the former reality star says is “more natural and healthier.” There are some wines, even organic wines, and they can contain a lot of crap and you don’t feel good the next day. There is a drastic difference in quality,’ he said.