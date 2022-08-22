Bethenny Frankel, 51, shows off her incredible figure in a plunging swimsuit at Hamptons beach

Advertisement

Bethenny Frankel showed off her enviable physique over the weekend relaxing on the beach in the Hamptons.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star, 51, showed off her toned figure and roomy plunging neckline in a deep white bathing suit with colorful accents as she took a dip.

Always on-trend, the American businesswoman accessorized her look with a straw cowboy hat, rhinestone-embellished sunglasses and a chic Missoni beach towel.

Frankel further embellished her look with two gold necklaces, a silver watch and her huge engagement star of her fiancé, film producer Paul Bernon, 41. She also wore a diamond tennis bracelet on her wrist.

The founder of Skinnygirl wore her shiny raven locks for her time in the waves, and emerged with her wet and slicked back hair.

Despite her recent TikTok passion for writing reviews for various makeup and beauty products, the reality TV star got a fresh face for her day in the sun and let her natural beauty shine through.

On Sunday, Frankel showed off her Hamptons fashion as she took numerous poses in various holiday outfits on her Instagram.

The founder of BStrong was stunned in a long red and yellow sundress that ended at her shins in her first photo. She was wearing a pair of bright yellow sandals and her long brown hair fell in a wave down her shoulders.

The Real Housewives of New York City star held a pink handbag and added silver jewelry to each of her wrists.

Her second outfit consisted of a white beach shirt over a long, vibrant green dress and sand-colored sandals.

She put on a wide-brimmed hat with a green strip of cloth around it. She also carried a multicolored blue, yellow and gray handbag.

Her last outfit was a long dress that consisted of several vibrant shades of blue, a little light and a little dark. It was long in the back and shorter in the front, revealing her tanned legs.

The dress had a plunging neckline and the star’s hair fell freely. She captioned the sequence of snaps, ‘Which Hamptons style are you? #hamptonsstyle #myhappyplace #noglam #nofilter.’

Frankel has had a very busy summer, just back from a European vacation with her 12-year-old daughter Bryn Hoppy, who she shares with her ex-husband sales executive Jason Hoppy.

She mixed business and pleasure on vacation, plugging in her soon-to-be-released wine brand Forever Young.

At the well-known party venue Bagatelle in St. Tropez, the RHONY alum teased the new release in an Instagram post titled “Forever Young: do you really want to live forever?” I do!… coming soon… and worth the wait… in stores…1/23.’