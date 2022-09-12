Bethenny Frankel, 51, looks flawless in a red swimsuit

Bethenny Frankel looked sensational in a red one-piece bathing suit as she headed to the beach at The Hamptons in Long Island, New York this weekend to enjoy the final days of summer.

The 51-year-old former reality TV star wore her dark hair under a straw sun hat and showed off her diamond jewelry as she worked on her tan.

This comes after she criticized the Kardashian family for altering their social media images to an unattainable level that determines the mental health of young women.

The new footage showed Frankel walking solo in the sand while chatting on her cell phone.

She put on dark sunglasses and looked tip-top.

On Sept. 2, Frankel swiped at the Kardashian family for “irresponsible” photoshopping because Kim smoothed out her neck and removed her trapezius muscle from the image.

“It’s not fair for women to just try to make ends meet. It’s irresponsible, it’s reckless, it’s uninspiring, it’s not ambitious,” the Bravo star said, defying unrealistic beauty standards.

She loves red bathing suits: the star seen on the beach in another red bathing suit earlier this summer

Frankel added: “It’s destructive. It causes eating disorders, insecurity and depression. It’s serious business.’

She continued her diatribe: “Mothers feel insecure. … They don’t have time to do all this [editing]and they don’t even know how to do [with] the technology.’

And in August, she was talking about photo shopping again.

She demonstrated how “deceiving” a photo filter can be when she posted a heavily edited photo of her bikini body.

Frankel slightly altered her body to show how “deceiving” photos can be when a filter is applied.

In the first image, a heavily filtered Bethenny showed a slimmed-down waist and improved cleavage as she posed on the beach in a taupe bikini.

Is this wrong? On September 2, Frankel swipes at the Kardashian family for ‘irresponsible’ photoshopping

However, the next image showed the real Bethenny without the use of a filter.

In the caption, the star of The Real Housewives Of New York broke out about how harmful filters can be, calling them outright “inaccurate.”

“This is NOT what I look like… and you know I’m not vain showing you the real me. But if I posted a version of this every day, you might start to believe that it is. This is just how distorted this has all become…” she began.

‘Filtering is lying: it is deceptive. It makes women feel bad about themselves. It makes young girls insecure and obsessed with unattainable perfection. It makes middle-aged women and mothers insecure about themselves.

‘This creates a false ideal for men. It’s the opposite of inspiring. It’s destructive. It’s irresponsible. It’s unsafe and it’s inaccurate. There is a line between making an effort to look beautiful and an outright lie.

‘Swipe to see what I really look like #instagramvsreality #thisism #speakyourtruth #liveauthentic.’

Fans praised Bethenny for her message and honesty in the comment section with a series of applause, hearts and red heart emojis.

While Bethenny may never condone the use of filters, one of the things she recently enjoyed promoting on her Instagram account was her eyewear line.

Her vision is clear: The RHONY alum showed off her line of eyewear, Bethenny Eyewear, on her Instagram account

The RHONY alum launched Bethenny Eyewear in February 2021.

It is aimed at those who want ‘glamorous’ and ‘high fashion’ sunglasses, as well as reading and blue light glasses, which are ‘appropriately priced’.

Speak with PageSixBethenny explained that her new brand “comes from a more mature, sophisticated and elevated point of view and perspective.”

The entrepreneur founded the highly successful SkinnyGirl cocktail line earlier in 2008. She would eventually sell SkinnyGirl in 2011 for a reported $120 million.