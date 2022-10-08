Bethel-Thompson’s late touchdown pass earns Argonauts home win over Lions

Tommy Nield’s first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one.

23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native pulled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson’s 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts for a wild 23-20 home win over the BC Lions on Saturday.

It was the only catch of the game for the 6-foot 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draw from McMaster.

“I won’t lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it took forever to get into my hands,” Nield said. “I bombed it a bit, but luckily I secured it.

“We were both on the same line. He threw a great ball.”

BC kicker Sean Whyte’s 41-yard field goal attempt with 1:30 hit remaining left upright.

BC quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. threw a 31-yard TD pass to Keon Hatcher just 50 seconds into the fourth to give BC a 17-16 lead. It was set up by Jordan Williams’ 38-yard return from a Bethel-Thompson fumble before teammate Mathieu Betts recovered Williams’ fumble on the Toronto 31-yard line.

Whyte connected from 30 yards at 10:44 to give the Lions a 20-16 advantage.

Toronto (9-6) moved four points ahead of Montreal (7-7) atop the East Division. The Alouettes will face the Ottawa Redblacks (3-11) on Monday.

Toronto, which has already secured a playoff spot, and Montreal are concluding their regular seasons with a home-and-home series. But the win also allowed the Argos to get past last week’s 29-2 road loss in Calgary.

The two points were Toronto’s lowest total since a 26-0 loss to Edmonton on July 25, 2019.

“I think what you see is a team that can take adversity and that’s why football reflects life,” Bethel-Thompson said. “It’s not about what happens to you, it’s how you react to it (and) that’s why this game is a wonderful game.

“There are a lot of good guys in that locker room who have big hearts… That’s what the CFL is all about, that’s why it’s such a special competition because good guys make good moves at the right time.”

Bethel-Thompson completed 27-of-40 passes for 352 yards and a TD. He also ran for 24 yards three times and was happy to avenge his previous fumble.

“A turnover at the worst time,” he said. “It’s something where you have to stay in the Zen, stay in the moment and not try to bring past mistakes into that moment.

“That’s definitely something I’ll look at (Sunday) and get better at it.”

Toronto’s Markeith Ambles registered eight catches for 121 yards, both game heights. With defensive lineman Shane Ray, linebacker Wynton McManis and defensive defender DaShaun Amos all injured, veteran tackle Ja’Gared Davis led a spirited Argos defense with six tackles and two of the unit’s three sacks.

“Our defense line is pretty damn good,” said Toronto head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “Guys were running around and we didn’t miss a beat.

“This is a big one for us, especially at home. We don’t want to lose any home games, we’ve lost too many home games this year.”

Toronto improved to 5-3 at BMO Field and will visit Edmonton next week before facing Montreal.

“The CFL is all about being hot at the right time,” Bethel-Thompson said. “It’s an 18-game marathon season, it’s brutal, it’s back-to-backs, it’s everything that makes football difficult and so you want to have momentum at the right time.

“What it tells us is that we’re fighters and if you’re fighters you have a fighting chance. I’m excited for the piece.”

BC (10-5) remains second in the West Division, ahead of inactive Calgary (10-5) after winning the season series with the Stampeders. The Lions have secured a playoff spot, their first since 2018.

BC will host Winnipeg (14-2) next week for a visit to Edmonton (4-12) on October 21. The Lions will conclude their regular season in Winnipeg on October 28.

Adams finished 21-of-32 passing for 258 yards and two touchdowns. James Butler rushed nine times for a game-high 82 yards

Toronto played its first home game since a 37-20 win over Hamilton on August 26 for a season-high BMO Field meeting of 14,963. There were 11,089 spectators in attendance on Saturday as the Toronto Blue Jays faced the Seattle Mariners simultaneously in American League wildcard playoff action at Rogers Center.

“I think BMO is the best stadium in the league,” said Bethel-Thompson. “It’s the only field with grass, that’s what the game should be played on.

“You can feel the ghosts (of) past players coming out of the grass, you’re more in touch with the ground. It’s earth, it’s real stuff, this is what football is all about.”

Chad Kelly scored Toronto’s other touchdown. Boris Bede had two converts and three field goals.

Alexander Hollins registered BC’s other touchdown. Whyte kicked two converts and two field goals.

After winning the toss and delaying, Toronto took the ball – and wind – to open the third. Bede’s 26-yard field goal at 8:08 gave the Argos a 16-7 lead before Whyte countered with a 16-yard boot at 12:30.

Adams hit Hollins on a 33-yard TD strike at 12:25pm to narrow Toronto’s halftime to 13-7. Hollins made the catch between Argos’ defenders Royce Metchie and Jamal Peters to finish a clever five-play, 78-yard march.

Bede’s 21-yard field goal at 6:53 gave Toronto a 13-0 lead.

Kelly’s one-yard TD ran 15 seconds into the second to give Toronto a 10-0 lead, set up by Benoit Marion’s fumble recovery at the Lions 29-yard line. Twice the Argos were third and shorter within the Lions 10-yard line and each time the visitors jumped offside, giving the Double Blue another run of downs.

Bede opened the scoring with a 13-yard field goal at 8:31 from the first.