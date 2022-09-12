Bethan Kershaw parades her curves in nude unitard and Laura Anderson catches the eye in pink blazer

Bethan Kershaw showed off her incredible figure on Monday when she and a fashionable Laura Anderson were spotted filming for Celebs Go Dating.

The Geordie Shore star, 27, looked sensational in a naked unitard that left little to the imagination, clinging to her amazing curves.

She added a pair of white sneakers with high socks and packed her essentials into a small black handbag.

Her blonde locks were styled in loose waves and she sported a totally glamorous face to accentuate her beautiful features, including a smooth pink lipstick.

Bethan then underwent a wardrobe change and slipped into a black asymmetric black top and green cargo pants.

She was joined by Laura, who stood out from the crowd in a bright neon pink blazer draped over her shoulders.

Under the Love Island star, 33, wore a black tank top with a pair of black and white grid pants and white loafers.

She carried a white Prada bag that draped over her chest and chatted with a crew member while sipping an iced coffee.

Her blond locks were up in a messy bun, with several strands down to frame her face.

The two reality stars were joined by Sinitta who looked effortlessly stylish in all-black, wearing a black shirt with matching trousers and a Louis Vuitton bag.

She stopped to take a bite of a sandwich that Gary Lucy was holding, hiding her eyes behind a pair of large sunglasses.

Gary looked casual when he arrived in a white shirt and blue skinny jeans, paired with white trainers.

The shooting comes after Laura claimed she’s “staying positive” after announcing her divorce from her now ex-boyfriend Dane Bowers last month.

Reality star and ex-pop singer Dane, 42, went their separate ways after first dating in 2017 and flaring up again in 2021.

Laura packed up her things and left the Dubai home she shared with Dane just days after announcing their divorce.

When asked how she is doing after the breakup and after moving back to the UK, she told the Mirror this week: ‘It’s going well. Just be positive. Moving forward with life, you have to. Glad to be back in the UK and just getting to work. I feel really good.’

Laura has previously said she lived out of her bags after separating from Dane, but she is now back in the UK and delighted to have settled back in her home country of Scotland.

She added: ‘I’m happy to be back in the UK in general and in Scotland, so maybe some exciting things there.’

Rumor has it that Laura has signed up to appear on the British show Celebs Go Dating now that she has returned to Britain and appeared in the picture to film for the show.

According to The sunbosses were eager for her to appear in an upcoming series as soon as they learned she was single again.

A source told the publication: ‘Laura is the latest star to sign up for Celebs Go Dating – and she’s only been single for a few hours.

“She’s a great addition to the lineup and will be really entertaining on screen.

“Dane may not be too impressed to see her trying to catch another guy on national television, especially since their breakup is so new.”

Laura announced on her Instagram stories last month that she was separated from Deen to her fans.

She wrote: ‘To let all my lovely support here know that Dane and I have sadly decided to part ways. Thank you all for your continued support.

“Unfortunately we just don’t fit together, but I wish him nothing but love.

“I’m going back to the UK as soon as possible. Roll on the rest of 2022, let’s count it.”

The reality TV star first crossed paths with the Out of Your Mind hitmaker – who was previously in a relationship with Emma-Jane North and has 23-year-old son Kai with him – at a party, but he went six months after coming together from him when she found out he had seen someone else.

She said, “We weren’t in a relationship at the time, and we never said we were exclusive, but I was disappointed, so I confronted him and ended it.”

After the initial split, Laura signed up to appear on the fourth series of ITV2’s hit reality dating show Love Island, eventually finishing second to Paul Knops behind winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer, but was said to have called off that relationship when she heard reports that he had a secret girlfriend.

Laura then settled with former boy band singer Dane in Dubai and although she thought she would never trust him again, she underwent fertility treatment in the hopes that they could conceive a baby together.