Beth Mead is ‘super proud to be English’ after helping the Lionesses reach the Euro 2022 final

Beth Mead enjoyed helping England reach the Euro 2022 final by insisting she is “super proud” of her nationality.

The attacker equaled a women’s European Championship record in the Lionesses’ 4-0 win against Sweden and scored her sixth goal of the tournament to calm the hosts’ nerves with the semi-final opener at Bramall Lane.

Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby then completed the demolition of the world’s No. 2, while Sarina Wiegman’s squad mounted a showdown at Wembley against Germany or France on Sunday.

And at her post-match press conference, a gleeful Mead insisted she believed England would reach their first European Championship final since 2009, when Russo fell audaciously behind.

“Once the third goal came, you obviously started to believe in it,” Mead said. “The game gets blurry when there’s so much excitement and so many emotions.

“What an incredible evening and an incredible atmosphere from the fans. I am very proud to be English now and to be part of this team.”

However, Mead’s well-hit opener saw her equal the record for most goals in a women’s singles European Championship set by former German striker Inka Grings in 2009.

The strike also made her England’s record scorer in the tournament, surpassing Jodie Taylor, who scored five in 2017.

Mead scored a stunning hat-trick against Norway and also scored against Austria and Northern Ireland before Wednesday night.

When asked about the records, she added: ‘A bit surreal for me. It’s not something I’ve really thought too much about. I’m happy to score goals and assists and help the team.

“It’s not something I’m too concerned about. I’m just happier that we’re in the final and winning with the team.”

Mead also praised Wiegman, to whom she credits the credit for creating a vibrant atmosphere in the camp, and commended her for providing clarity in the playstyle as a team and on an individual level.

“We can’t speak any higher of her, she is an amazing coach and person,” Mead continued. “She has brought such a great environment and culture to the team.

“There’s a lot of clarity about the way we play and as individuals. We always have a plan B, C and D. We all know how we play and the way we play is very good at the moment.

“She makes it easy to be part of this team.”

