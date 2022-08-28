Bestselling novelist Amanda Prowse opens up about the destructive impact of her emotional eating

As I approached fifty, I was working hard, head down, on life’s bumpy roller coaster. I was so engrossed in daily life that my food, height, and weight were placed on my to-do list.

Do not get me wrong. They were still a concern. But they lurked somewhere between coping with my son Josh’s severe depression, writing like crazy to meet my self-imposed deadlines, mourning my beloved grandparents, trying to work through my loss after a series of miscarriages, and generally turning the plates around. to keep.

The chaos of my mind made me gain weight. Food filled the hollow sadness in me. A lack of self-esteem I’d felt all my life fueled every bite I put in my mouth. It’s hard for me to write, hard for me to think about. In over 30 novels I have told the stories of countless others. Telling mine is much, much harder.

But this is about taking the bandage off, muting the difficult words, and talking without the veil of deceit that often hinders such discussion. I think it’s vital even for a woman like me. Women love us.

I’d always had a complex relationship with food, but when I hit menopause, I completely lost the plot. My head exploded. My body was going crazy, my hormones were out of whack. My mom had told me her menopause was “a picnic,” but mine was about as far away as it gets. Unless it’s a picnic where the host sucks up all available cookies, pies, slices of bread and chocolate.

I have arrived. And then I gained more weight. The fat on my body jumped up into new pockets and clung to my stomach, where it used to be on my hips, buttocks and breasts. My arms got fat. My face was bloated. I let hair fall on my face. And I didn’t know what to do about it.

By the time my 50th birthday came, my weight had reached a staggering 21 stone. This is the first time I admit this, ever.

I sank quickly, despite living in a beautiful farm in the West Country with the people I adored: my husband Simeon, an army officer’s husband, and our wonderful sons Ben and Josh. I said no to food, drink, the movies, parties, theater shows, concerts, vacations, boat trips, you name it, all because I couldn’t bear the idea of ​​slipping into a black bag while everyone else was in something beautiful.

I postpone Pap smears, mammograms and other checkups that save millions of lives because of my size. And I refused to see my GP in case I was weighed.

When it was bedtime, I climbed into leggings or pajamas with a long nightgown over them. God forbid an inch of flesh should be revealed. In the winter I would add socks. My husband said I was the only person he knew who could wake up at night and be ready to go skiing. We laughed, but it was far from funny. And it affected our relationship. I recoiled in horror when he even tried to hold my hand. Swinging from the chandelier was out of the question.

I always thought that if someone dived into my wardrobe, they would have wondered how many people would share it with me. I had clothes in size 10 that once fit and that I thought I could get back in someday. And there were clothes from 14 to 26. The irony is I didn’t like any of them.

My food intake and obsession was wildly out of control. I planned my day, my week, my life around food. Sometimes it wasn’t even things I liked. I usually didn’t want to, but I couldn’t stop. Huge food orders were placed online. Grocery delivery was perfect for someone like me. I didn’t have to look at the person at the checkout or see other shoppers looking in my cart.

A typical day might look something like this:

6 a.m.: wake up and sit on the edge of the bed. Walk slowly around the room and hope the floorboards don’t collapse. Writing for an hour, escaping into whatever world I’m creating, a world where I don’t have to think about my mate.

7.30 am: breakfast. Three thick slices of toast with butter and peanut butter or marmalade. Write until mid-morning.

10:30 am: Black coffee with four or five shortbread. The sugar hits my bloodstream and I feel satisfied.

12 noon: Early lunch of cheese on toast or soup with three more slices of thick buttered toast. I try to eat alone while Simeon is at work and the kids are elsewhere.

3 p.m.: A cup of tea and more biscuits or toast or anything lurking in the fridge: a cheese-onion pie, cold baked potatoes, chocolate, leftover pasta. I’m afraid that once everyone has gathered in the kitchen, I won’t be able to eat what I like. Back to writing.

4 p.m.: a nap. Then another cup of coffee and writing until dinner.

7 p.m.: dinner. Spicy fried rice with sticky salmon teriyaki maybe, or fish and chips. I notice that I haven’t eaten since lunch. Lying to my family, lying to myself.

11 p.m.: When no one else is around, a bite of cheese and crackers, a few packets of chips, or a handful of peanuts.

Terrible to read, isn’t it? And believe me, it was worse to be alive. Writing it down and putting it out there makes me feel incredibly vulnerable. But I hope I can encourage the conversation among others by noticing it.

Then, one night, when I was 52, Simeon was watching vacations online. My heart pounded at the prospect. A vacation was my worst nightmare. Why would I want to go to the beach or some warm place when I would be in jeans and a big top, sweating and uncomfortable?

“How about a week here?” said Simeon, looking at some beaches. ‘Can you write? We could swim…’

I pointed out how busy I was, how the boys needed me at home, how I didn’t want to cancel the milk. A million apologies.

Simeon’s face clouded. “You can’t keep hiding, Mandy,” he said. I got up to escape, but he pulled me down again. Simeon confided that every time he saw me slide to stick my head in the fridge, he felt defeated, scared and powerless, unable to express his fears. This was the first time he spoke openly to me about my weight. “My biggest concern, Mand, is that you might not live to be 55,” he said. “I think we could lose you.”

It was mind-boggling to hear, and I wasn’t expecting it. That conversation two years ago was the beginning of the change in my life. Since then I have lost more than six stones. Here’s how I cracked it. I knew going ‘cold turkey’ and jumping from mega portions to small ones didn’t work for me. I reduced my portion sizes, but no food was off limits.

I had a slice of toast instead of three, a packet of chips instead of four, and a bowl of sugary cereal instead of two; you get the idea. Week three and four I swapped butter for sunflower paste and whole milk for sugar-free almond milk. In weeks five and six, I changed what I ate for my main meals. I made hearty vegetable soups with pearl barley and followed them up with a square of chocolate, not a bar. And after six weeks of gentle phasing in, my palate had changed, my stomach had shrunk, I was a stone lighter and I was motivated.

I’m not skinny, never will be. I am tall, but no longer morbidly obese. And I also win the battle in my head. It took me until my mid-50s to feel any semblance of confidence—yes, now! When I physically have more saggy bits, stretched bits and bits that don’t work. Who knows?

Oh, and we’re going to redecorate the bedroom. I’m thinking of going for a solid chandelier – one that’s firmly anchored to the ceiling.