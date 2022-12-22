Having the best Xbox Game Pass streaming accessories makes all the difference when you settle down for another long gaming session. While they’re not required to enhance your experience, they can greatly benefit any gamer, so they’re worth looking into if you’re looking for something to add some extra flair to your setup.

The best Xbox Game Pass streaming accessories are made to enhance the already incredible capabilities of the Xbox Game Pass, which taps into the debate between Xbox Series X and PS5 more than the casual gamer would expect. Some of the best games on Xbox Series X have become available through Game Pass, making the Xbox worth every penny.

You’ll need the higher Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier to access Xbox Cloud Gaming, but if you’re looking to upgrade, we recommend it. Playing via the cloud is a fantastic way to experience some of the best games in an instant.

But a telephone alone is not enough; while some games now support touch controls, whether you own a Samsung Galaxy S22 or iPhone 13, you often need a gamepad to make Xbox games shine. You can use an Xbox wireless controller, DualShock 4 pad and much more. Regardless of the gamepad, we recommend getting a clip that holds your phone above it, or a gamepad that’s made just for the job. Some turn your phone into a device, like a Nintendo Switch.

There are plenty of pads that are officially supported with Xbox Game Pass Streaming – these have the classic “Xbox” button. However, there are plenty of other pads available that will work too, as long as they have the right sticks and buttons. These are some of the best Xbox Game Pass streaming accessories to check out.

Best streaming accessories for Xbox Game Pass

Razer Kishi Kish bash bosh, your phone is a Switch Condition New, Renovated Game platform Reasons to buy + Latency-free wired connection + No weight balancing issues + More or less universal Reasons to avoid – Must use Bluetooth headphones for best results – Some sub Xbox/PS4 pad button quality – Not phone case friendly

The Kishi is Razer’s universal successor to the Junglecat controller, which was only really designed to work with a handful of phones. Two halves of a controller, joined by a back rest, turn your phone into something not miles away from a Nintendo Switch. When not in use, it folds into a package smaller than an Xbox controller.

Unlike most gamepad accessories, the Razer Kishi connects to your Android via USB-C (iPhone version available), cutting out the latency of a wireless connection. Conveniently, there’s a pass-through USB-C port on the outside of the Kishi for charging while you play. It’s a nice design that fits almost all phones, and it doesn’t suffer from the weight distribution problem that comes with a console controller clamp.

On the other hand, the Razer Kishi will impact your phone’s sound quality, despite design gaps to accommodate the areas where most primary phones house their speakers. You also can’t plug in wired headphones; you have to remove the case from your phone if you use one.

Unsurprisingly, the button quality doesn’t quite match that of an Xbox Controller or DualShock 4 either, although by the standards of third-party kits it’s generally great. Taking the problems of the Razer Kishi into account, this is still one of the best Xbox Game Pass Streaming controllers available.

PowerA Moga mobile game clip Do you have the package? You just need a clip Game platform Reasons to buy + Inexpensive add-on, if you own an Xbox/PS4 + Flexible hinge design + Rubber interior Reasons to avoid – Still needs a pad (obviously)

There are stacks of Xbox wireless controller clips available that clamp the pad to your phone. Such hardware existed long before Xbox Game Pass Streaming was a thing. But the PowerA Moga Mobile Gaming Clip gets the official nod from Microsoft.

This means you can expect better quality than the clip you’ve seen on eBay with a price tag of $1.39 and an estimated delivery time of six weeks. There’s not much we can say about a piece of plastic that holds your phone at an angle, except that the PowerA Moga Mobile Gaming Clip has all the features we’d expect.

A two-hinge design allows for 220 degrees of screen rotation, and the clamp itself is finished with a layer of rubber to hold your phone in place without leaving a dent in the plastic sides of your device. The PowerA Moga Mobile Gaming Clip fits phones up to 79mm wide, which should cover most handsets. However, larger phones may require their cases to be removed.

PowerA Moga XP5-X Plus The Game Pass Streaming pad with power Reasons to buy + Built-in power bank + Can be used with PC or Android + Contains everything you need + Programmable buttons

The PowerA Moga XP5-X Plus looks like an Xbox One controller, but this is 100% a pad for mobile and PC gaming. It’s a Bluetooth controller with a snap-on phone holder that rotates 220 degrees. This basically means you can tilt the screen however you like, thanks to the dual hinge mechanism in the phone stand.

It can accommodate phones up to 79mm wide, which covers most, including some in their cases. So why go for the Mega XP5-X when you can get the official Xbox pad and a clip-on accessory for less? Because it comes with a 3000 mAh power bank, so you can play without draining your phone’s battery.

A few programmable buttons on the back are derived from Microsoft’s Elite Series 2 controller, but if ergonomics and absolute parity with button quality are a priority for an Xbox One pad, we’d recommend opting for the standard Xbox instead wireless controller and clip.

8Bitdo SN30 Pro for Xbox Cloud Gaming Modern streaming with a retro touch Game platform Reasons to buy + Retro-inspired design + Phone mount clip included + Relatively small and light (for portability Reasons to avoid – Annoyingly small and light (for ergonomics/weight distribution) – Not a modern gamepad grip

8Bitdo is a supplier of fine third-party pads for many platforms, which bear resemblance to SNES controllers. They all use the same core hardware, but look for the specific “for Xbox Cloud Gaming” unit to pair with Xbox Game Pass. It has the iconic Xbox button, an (almost) all-black paint job and comes with the 2-axis clip that connects the pad to a phone.

Aside from some remnants of retro charm, size is a major draw: the 8Bitdo SN30 Pro for Xbox Cloud Gaming is smaller than an Xbox pad. This makes it convenient for mobile use. In addition, it weighs just 111g, which is less than half the weight of an Xbox One controller without batteries, and the 8Bitdo SN30 Pro for Xbox Cloud Gaming has a built-in lithium battery that lasts for 18 hours.

Again, that’s great for bag storage, but not ideal for balancing a larger phone, which could easily weigh 200g on its own. Despite its small size, the 8Bitdo SN30 Pro for Xbox Cloud Gaming makes room for all of the primary Xbox pad buttons, including dual triggers on each side. Also check out the “plus” version, which has a PlayStation pad-style handle. Unfortunately, this last model does not include a telephone clip.

Google Stadia controller Intruder alert, but this pad still works Reasons to buy + Interplatform path + Good design and build quality Reasons to avoid – Not the cheapest option – Pad button/trigger doesn’t feel quite there with PS4 and Xbox

Stadia is made for Google stuff, right? True, but while that service is ending, the Google Stadia controller also works for Xbox Game Pass. That’s because it has Bluetooth and has the right sticks and buttons. Just pick up a Power Support Claw – designed for Google Pixel devices, but which works with almost all other phones as well – to physically connect the pad to your phone.

The obvious question is why would you buy a Stadia to play Xbox Game Pass streaming. It wouldn’t be our top pick, but it’s the best choice if you want to dig into multiple game streaming services to see which one is the best. The Google Stadia controller supports Wi-Fi, which allows it to connect directly to Stadia servers. This allows you to see Stadia at its best.

But we’re talking about Xbox Game Pass here, where the Stadia could take the place of the DualShock 4 or Xbox One controller. The Stadia controller feels like a mix of the two, with grips shaped like those of the DualShock and a button layout closer to an Xbox pad. We still prefer the consoles’ controllers for the feel of the buttons, but the Stadia isn’t far off.

Razer Raiju mobile The Pro’s Choice Reasons to buy + Quality buttons and pad design + Can be used wired or wireless + Advanced Path Adjustment Reasons to avoid – High price – Limited tilt of the phone

The Razer Raiju controller originally appeared in 2016 as a “pro” PS4 controller. Now there is a version for Android phones. It resembles an Xbox pad, but has a phone clip built into the top. It’s a nice design, making it look and feel like a standard console controller. Since the Raiju series is designed to compete with high-end pads like the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller, there are additional features.

Competitive gamers, for example, will appreciate the switches on the back to change the sensitivity of the primary trigger buttons, reducing the travel required. Further down the rear you’ll find the Razer Raiju Mobile’s other bonus buttons, which can be used to temporarily reduce the sensitivity of the analog sticks for precise aiming. All bonus buttons are customizable.

In terms of downsides, the phone holder’s minimalist design means the screen can only tilt in a 60-degree arc, not the 220 degrees you get with a two-hinge design, and at $149.99 the Razer Raiju is expensive. However, it’s also a great general purpose pad for PC gamers. The Razer Raiju can work as a wired or wireless Bluetooth controller – useful if Bluetooth’s (now minimal) lag is a nuisance.