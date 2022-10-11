Best way to estimate costs for invasive plant removal? Get out and dig

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



Plants are made for travel. They may not get up and walk, but many plants produce seeds or other bits that can be carried long distances by wind or animals and begin to grow. While that may be good news for the plant, escapes like these can disrupt natural ecosystems and be costly to remove.

But how expensive?

According to agronomist Adam Davis of the University of Illinois, many estimates of the cost of cleaning up unwanted, invasive plants are just that: estimates, extrapolated through desktop analysis from relatively sparse data. Unhappy with that, Davis suffered hornet attacks and years of backbreaking labor to arrive at real dollars and cents associated with removing escaped Miscanthus plants.

“For the last couple of years, I’ve spent a week in late September digging a foot deep to recover the rhizomes of Miscanthus giganteus. And getting poison ivy and being pelted by this crazy group of black, bald hornets. It was quite dangerous research, and frankly, it’s still not completely eradicated,” said Davis, professor and chief of the Department of Crop Sciences at Illinois and senior author of a recent study in Invasive Plant Science and Management.

Land managers and plant ecologists everywhere can have their say.

Davis and his research team deliberately planted controlled invasions of Miscanthus giganteus and Miscanthus sinensis in six floodplains and old field sites in Illinois to simulate possible escapes from bioenergy plantations and horticultural plantations. When it came time to clean up, they tracked what they spent on herbicides, equipment, travel, and staff hours: between $85 and $3,316 per location.

That range reflects differences between locations, species and the sheer tenacity of some individual plants.

“The sinensis and the plants in the floodplain forest died quite easily with herbicide alone, in part because Miscanthus doesn’t like wet feet. So those plants died willingly. But the giganteus didn’t. It had rhizomes so deep that we became quite above-ground dead, but survivors just kept coming back and back and back,” Davis says.

Carolyn Lowry, an assistant professor at Penn State and lead author of the study, added: “The giganteus was harder to kill, but at least it stayed put. While at the sinensis we discovered a few plants across the street, where they Scattered.”

After all, that’s the problem with viable seeds. Unlike Miscanthus sinensis, Miscanthus giganteus is touted for its non-invasive properties due to the sterility of the seed, although Lowry refers to examples of viable giganteus seed in the paper.

Regardless, after spraying, clipping, hacking and suffering for seven years of eradication, the team calculated the eradication costs, arriving at a range of $85-$547 for flood plains and $390-$3,316 for old ones. fields.

“I’m not an economist, but I’ve been able to muster the costs associated with everything Adam and his team have done over those seven years,” Lowry says. “Of course it’s usually not department heads who do this work. So I contacted several companies that eradicate invasive plants for their hourly rates.

“In the end, we probably underestimated the costs on site, because we had planted these plants ourselves and knew exactly where they were. Normally people have to spend a lot more time looking for invasive species,” she adds.

Once she had a set of real numbers associated with Miscanthus eradication, Lowry scaled up using a database called EDDMaps that tracks the locations of invasive species in the US. half of the country. Applying the on-site cost range to all 1,347 occurrences, Lowry came up with an average estimate of $22 million — and a range of $10 to $37 million — to eradicate escaped Miscanthus.

“A lot of studies that talk about eradication costs are estimated through surveys, but there haven’t been many studies that have actually done the work of wiping out populations and using that data,” Lowry says.

Miscanthus is currently not being scaled up for bioenergy plantations, as promised ten years ago. But the invasion potential is still strong as the genus is still heavily marketed through the horticultural industry. Moreover, Davis points out that with the rising cost of fossil fuels, bioenergy may start to look more attractive again in the not-too-distant future.

If that happens, Davis has this advice: “If you are someone who plans to establish a plantation of a non-native species as part of your business model, you may want to consider what it would cost to get rid of it.” end. Just try to make some estimates on the best possible numbers you have. Think through the process of eradication on a square foot basis. How much time would it take you to eradicate that square foot, and then scale that out and see if those costs are acceptable to you.”

When the temperature drops, Siberian Miscanthus plants outnumber the main bioenergy variety

More information:

Carolyn J. Lowry et al, Estimation of Local Eradication Costs for Invasive Miscanthus Populations in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, Invasive Plant Science and Management (2022). Carolyn J. Lowry et al, Estimation of Local Eradication Costs for Invasive Miscanthus Populations in the Eastern and Midwestern United States,(2022). DOI: 10.1017/inp.2022.20

Provided by the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

