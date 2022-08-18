Best virtual machine software for Mac 2022

Even the most loyal Mac users recognise that Windows still rules the roost in the world of desktop and laptop computers, and there are many important apps that only run on Windows. For example, the Windows version of Microsoft Office includes the Access database that has never been available for the Mac, and there are many professional graphics and video tools that are Windows-only. And, of course, there are all those A-List games that have never even glanced in the direction of us poor, forgotten

Mac gamers.

If you need to run Windows software or games on your Macs then this article will reveal the best way to do so. We’ll run through the best virtual machines for Mac, including Parallels and VMware, as well as looking at alternative options, including Apple’s own Boot Camp and emulators that let you run Windows apps on a Mac without even installing Windows!

There’s another important new option that’s now available too, in the form of Microsoft’s Windows 365 service. This gives you access to a Cloud PC – a kind of virtual machine up in the cloud that allows you to run Windows on any Mac or other device that has a fast Internet connection. So read on to discover the best options for running Windows, and Windows apps, on your Mac.

You may also like to read our guide to

How to install Windows and run Windows apps on a Mac.

Can I run Windows on a Mac?

When Apple moved to Intel processors back in 2006-2007, it also brought the ability to run Windows to the Mac because the macOS and Windows OS suddenly spoke the same language (the x86 instruction set used in Intel processors). This was a benefit to Apple because it took away one of the biggest concerns of Windows users when considering a move to the Mac – it meant they could bring Windows and their Windows software with them.

And, in true Apple style, it came up with an elegant solution, known as Boot Camp. This is a utility that allows you to partition your Mac’s hard drive or SSD – effectively splitting it in two – leaving the main macOS on one partition, and then allowing you to install Windows on the new partition. Users could simply dual boot a Mac, starting it up running either the macOS or Windows.

The problem with Boot Camp is that it forces users to make a choice – either you run the macOS or you run Windows. Many people find it inconvenient to constantly switch back and forth between the macOS and Windows. Another issue, specifically with Windows 11 on Macs, is that Windows 11 requires the presence of a TPM (trusted platform module) to run and Macs don’t have these. There are third-party solutions that address both of these issues.

There’s another issue with Boot Camp that is even more pressing though: it isn’t a feature of M-series Macs. So if you have purchased a Mac in the past couple or years, and it doesn’t have an Intel processor, Boot Camp won’t even be an option.

However, that doesn’t mean you can’t install Windows on a M-series Mac, it’s just a little more complicated because the M-series chips are ARM based so you need an ARM version of Windows.

In the case of M-series Macs, and for anyone with an older Mac that wants to run Windows 11, or two or more operating systems side by side, you’ll need an alternative to Boot Camp. Luckily there are plenty, many of which use virtualization to create a Virtual Machine that emulates the computer system required to run the operating system of your choice.

What is a Virtual Machine?

Virtualization programs such as Parallels Desktop and VMWare Fusion run on the macOS, but allow you to create a Virtual Machine – or VM – that mimics the hardware of a Windows PC. So you can create a VM on your Mac and then install Windows – or another operating systems, such as Linux – on the VM. This is a great solution as it allows you to run the Windows apps that you need right alongside your main Mac apps as well. The only disadvantage is that you need a pretty fast Mac with plenty of memory and storage to run Windows as a VM, since it means that your Mac is effectively running two operating systems at the same time.

Virtualization on an M-series Mac

There are millions of Intel-based Macs still in use all around the world that can still use either Boot Camp or virtualization to run Windows. However, in 2020 Apple announced that it would be moving away from using Intel processors to its own Apple Silicon processors and this transition began with the arrival of the ARM-based M1 Chip in November 2020. Rather than the x86 architecture used by Intel processors, the Apple’s M1 processors use a different architecture, known as ARM (named after Arm Ltd, the British company that originally designed the chips).

These new Macs that are based on the M1 chip – or any of its successors including the M1 Pro and Max, and the M2 – don’t offer Boot Camp. Even if Boot Camp was an option for modern Macs, because the M-series processors are not compatible with the with the x86 version of Windows, they would only be able to run an ARM version of Windows.

The good news is that an ARM version of Windows does exist. Windows On ARM, aka WoA, is Microsoft’s version of Windows is designed to run on ARM chips. The main problem here is that WoA isn’t normally licensed to individual users, which has meant that owners of M1 and M2 Macs faced both technical and licensing problems if they wanted to run Windows on their Macs. Luckily this is now changing with the arrival of Parallels Desktop 18 which includes the ability to download and buy the ARM version of Windows 11 directly within Parallels itself. Read more about Parallels Desktop 18 below, plus we have a full review of Parallels Desktop. Read: Will Windows 11 run on Mac? for more information. Also read: Windows 11 vs macOS and what Apple should copy.

The emulation alternative

Finally, there’s one other option – known as emulation – a process that attempts to run individual Windows apps on your Mac without the need to actually install the Windows operating system itself. To be honest, emulation tools such as

Wine and

CrossOver are something of a niche product for technically experienced users who don’t mind rolling up their sleeves and doing some of the work for themselves. However, emulation programs tend to be fairly inexpensive – or even free – so we’ll cover some of the main emulation options here so that you can try them out if you want.

If you are looking for a free way to run Windows on your Mac read this:

How to run Windows 10 on a Mac for free.