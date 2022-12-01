Best Things To Do in Manila This Weekend (Dec. 1-4)

The first weekend of December is here! Thankfully, some activities await for you in Manila. Get a headstart on Christmas shopping, whether for you or a loved one –– from local artisanal goods and quirky art pieces to hand-poured soy candles and Filipino comic books.

We update this list every Thursday so feel free to bookmark it!

Katutubo Pop-Up Market

One of the metro’s most-awaited local fairs is back. Get your hands on local designer pieces, handcrafted textiles, woven bags, and more at the Katutubo Pop-Up Market — perfect for the gift-giving season.

The Katutubo Pop-Up Market runs from Dec. 1 to 4 at the Bench Tower, 30th Street, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, from 8:30am to 10pm.

Talyer 15

Here’s your chance to gift yourself some unique and one-of-a-kind art prints. Contemporary art space Talyer 15, known for its fine art serigraphs and original exhibitions, is having a one-day-only sale on fresh merch some of the city’s most sought-after artists. Come and enjoy the pieces, along with some food, music, and drinks.

Talyer 15 is at A15, the Henry Hotel Manila, F.B. Harrison Street, Pasay City.

A Sense of Place: Saan Saan Studio Launches

Cult-favorite soy candle brand Saan Saan, featuring scents inspired by nostalgia, opens its studio in Kapitolyo, Pasig City, to candle lovers. Drop by their studio and smell their beloved hand-poured candles while listening to holiday jazz and sipping some wine.

Saan Saan’s studio launch is on Dec. 3 (Saturday) at United cor Brixton Streets, Kapitolyo, Pasig City. Drop by between 11am to 9pm.

A Geeky Christmas with Paskomiket

Christmas comes early for komiks lovers as the biggest comic art market, Komiket, is coming to SM Megamall’s Megatrade Hall through its Christmas fair, Paskomiket. Over 540 komikeros (comic book artists), zine creators, printmakers, and more will exhibit their works so you can support your favorite artists to your heart’s content.

Paskomiket is at SM Megamall, Megatrade Hall 2 from 11am to 8pm on Dec. 3 to 4. Tickets are at PHP100.

Weekend Shopping at Legazpi Sunday Market

Images: Legazpi Sunday Market / Sunny the Label

Speaking of holiday shopping, here is a reminder that the Legazpi Sunday Market exists and should be on your list for an eventful Saturday — from a wide selection of food and fresh local produce to antiques and local crafts, and others in between. Perfect for gifting handcrafted, intentionally made pieces for your loved ones.

Legazpi Sunday Market takes place on Sundays from 7am to 2pm at Corinthian Carpark, Legazpi Village, Makati City.

Tropa Store presents ‘Tropasko’

Tropics-themed brand Tropa ushers in holiday cheer with Tropasko, a coming of community and collaborators in their retail space on Aguirre St. Festivities include a fresh roster of pieces from brands old and new alike, with highlights on Tropa Souvenir Shop, Áraw Holiday Collection, Katari, Arc, La Pirata, Kostum V and Rare Earth.

A portion of their event sale proceeds will go to their partner, Bigay Puso sa Pasko, and its Christmas outreach program.

Tropasko happens on Dec. 4, 2pm to 7pm, at 117 Aguirre St., Makati City.

Tienda Wabas celebrates nine years with nine papermaking workshops

Local craft brand Tienda Wabas celebrates its ninth year with nine free or pay-what-you-want papermaking workshops across various venues from Nov. 26 to Dec. 18. across the metro. Papermaking kits and other merch will also be available for sale at the workshops. Sign up here to learn more about specific dates and locations of these workshops.

New Restaurant Alert: Eesome

Well, “restaurant” doesn’t quite capture this space, as Eesome is a luxury brand, sneaker store, and café in one concept. Come in for a craft cocktail or coffee on the first floor, and then climb up to the second floor to see their sneaker display.

Eesome is at Forbestown Road, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City. Check out their Instagram page.

Dine at these 50 Best Discovery-named restaurants

New to the 50 Best list are degustation restaurants Hapag and Metronome, which join other Filipino mainstays such as Toyo Eatery, Mecha Uma, Gallery by Chele, Helm, and Antonio’s.

Hapag, a reservations-only restaurant in Quezon City, boasts a relaxed dining atmosphere while its current 17-course Filipino menu is steeped in comforting flavors: chicken inasal crackers, the chocolatey champorado and tuyo (dried fish), and Ilocos empanada ease diners into the progression of dishes, while mains such as uni arroz caldo deliver a delightful depth to the familiar.

Meanwhile, Metronome sees acclaimed restaurateur Elbert Cuenca joining forces with Joel Robuchon-trained chef Miko Calo and former Shangri-la Makati general manager Alain Borgers. Metronome is undoubtedly one of the most refined dining spots in the country. While Calo’s culinary techniques and leanings are undoubtedly French, her unique background of being Mindanao-born and Manila-educated enables her to add a more playful touch to the typically-restrained cuisine.

Hapag is along ​​Katipunan Extension, 201 Katipunan Avenue, Quezon City. Metronome is at Bolanos Street, The Grand Midori Makati, Legazpi Village, Makati.

Indulge in speakeasy vibes at Somm’s Table

Somm’s Table, which opened in August, brings some French flair into a speakeasy-style bar. Headed by Michelin-star-trained chefs Raphael Gries and Julien Sobolewski, Somm’s Table offers French fusion dishes, deli items and wine bottles from Europe.

Bolanos Street, Legazpi Village, Makati City. Check them out on Instagram.

12/10 makes a comeback at Rockwell

12/10, the hip izakaya that took up residence along Guijo Street and closed down in 2020, is back. This time, they’ve reopened at 8 Rockwell, offering a mix of à la carte dishes as well as a new 11-course omakase menu.

8 Rockwell, Lopez Drive, Rockwell Center, Makati City. Check them out on Instagram. Make reservations at twelveten.ph.

Alegria Manila Reopens at Uptown BGC

Alegria Manila has reopened in a new spot in BGC. The well-loved sangria bar has now shifted into a tasting menu restaurant at Uptown Mall BGC, with their reopening menu, ¡TRANSCULTURAL!, a cross-cultural tasting menu of Filipino and Latin American cuisine.

GF Uptown Parade 9th Ave 38th St, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City. Visit them on Instagram. Make reservations at reservations.alegriamnl@gmail.com.

Auggie Fontanilla’s SALVACION opens

Contemporary artist Auggie Fontanilla is no stranger to juxtaposing religious imagery in his art, and he does the same with his latest exhibit, SALVACION, at Pablo Gallery in BGC.

Exhibit runs from Oct. 30 to Dec. 4. Pablo Gallery is at C-11 South of Market. Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.