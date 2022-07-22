‘Best thing I’ve seen from a footballer!’: Fulham’s Antonee Robinson shows ‘outrageous’ card trick

Fulham’s Antonee Robinson has left his teammates and fans on social media in disbelief after showing off his stunning card trick.

The 24-year-old cemented himself as a vital part of Marco Silva last year, having played almost every game in the championship as they promoted to the Premier League.

But the fullback has proven his talent extends beyond the football field – after leaving his teammates in awe of his ‘Jedi Mind Trick’, in a video that has since gone viral.

The gist of the trick is that the American defender can tell a story while simultaneously turning over the top card of the deck to match what he is reciting.

Robinson begins, “So I’m going to tell you a story about what happened to me. I was walking down the street and met these girls; these two redheads. I talked to them for one, two, three minutes and their friends came over. It was two brunettes. I said, ‘Hello, I’m Jedi. Nice to meet you.’

‘So what are you going to do tonight? They said, ‘Oh, we’re going to a party at 673 King Street. I asked how much is it to get in? They said 25 pounds. I said, ‘how much?’ They said 25 pounds.’

He continues: “We ended up going to the casino. And everyone wanted me to cut cards and give them a good hand so they would win. So the first man said, ‘Can you give me a pair of fours and three eights. I said, ‘Yeah, that’s fine.’

The next man said, ‘I want to beat that. Can you give me four nines?’ So I said yes, that’s good. My friend, whom I came in with, said, ‘Can you give me an eight and four aces. I said, ‘No problem. There are one, two, three and four.

“Everyone looked at me and said, ‘Jedi, you’re not going to beat that hand. “And then I turn around and take out the flush.”

Robinson made 36 Championship appearances last year and helped Fulham win the league

Posted to the Fulham Twitter account, Robinson’s card trick has racked up a whopping 1.4 million views in just under 14 hours – and fans have high praise for the 24-year-old.

One fan claimed it was ‘the best thing I’ve seen in a footballer’s time…great stuff’, while another called it ‘outrageous’.

‘This is unreal. I literally put him in my fantasy team just for this @OfficialFPL,” one user wrote.

The Cottagers are preparing to return to the Premier League after winning the Championship last season.

Silva’s side have already made two acquisitions this summer, namely Joao Palhinha of Sporting Lisbon and Andreas Pereira of Manchester United.

The West London club are also nearing the signing of Bundesliga side Wolfsburg’s long-term goal Kevin Mbabu in a £5million deal.