Best Thai Restaurants Near Albany, According to Yelp

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for a place to enjoy great Thai food in the Capital Region, you have plenty of options. These are the best Thai restaurants in Albany, according to Yelp.

10. Emmanuel Thai Restaurant

You can see the menu at Emmanuel Thai Restaurant website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (96 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 35 Maiden Lane, Albany

Top Opinion: “There are so many reasons I love this place. First, it’s a two-minute walk from my apartment, so the convenience is second to none. Then there is the food, which is always so fresh and delicious. Basically anything can be made vegetarian and for that I am very grateful because Emmanuel really has a lot to offer. I’m obsessed with his curries, specifically the Penang and Massaman: deep, rich flavor with just the right amount of spice (can make them spicier for me) and perfectly cooked vegetables. Their Golden Triangles are fried to perfection and the potato and onion filling eats like the tastiest mashed potato you’ll ever taste. With the addition of the creamy plum sauce, I would go to Emmanuel just to eat them plain. The service is always super friendly and efficient and the restaurant is always neat and clean as a pin. I am so grateful to have Emmanuel Thai in the neighborhood!” — to send

9. Sri Siam Thai Restaurant

You can see the menu at the website of the Sri Siam Thai restaurant.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (140 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 337 Columbia Turnpike, East Greenbush

Featured review: “Super fresh food, super clean restaurant and super friendly staff. Win win win! Thank you Sri Siam, we will be back 🙂 Must try: summer rolls, spring rolls, soups and papaya salad. Yum, yum, yum and yummy! and how can I forget it!!! Be sure to order the mango sticky rice for dessert! Phenomenal. Thanks again!” — astrid m.

8. Thai capital

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (93 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 997 Central Avenue, Albany

Top review: “Simply a treasure. Located in an unassuming spot not far from the Home Depot, this is not only the best Thai restaurant in the Capital District, it’s better than most in Berkeley and Oakland. Their pad Thai is delicious as is their curry. Fresh, authentic ingredients, perfectly seasoned (low to moderate) and very flavorful. Dinner prices are moderate, but lunch is a real bargain: 3 courses for $30.” — bonnie s

7. Thai Tamarind Cuisine

You can see the menu at Tamarind Thai Cuisine website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (82 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 728 New Loudon Road, Latham

Outstanding review: “One of my favorite restaurants. The food is delicious, the service is very friendly and overall a great experience every time. Don’t let the decor fool you: the food is really tasty.” — generic u

6. Bangkok Kitchen

you can see the menu on the Bangkok Kitchen website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (65 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 1207 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham

Top Opinion: “With the consistency of lack of customer service these days, I need to give a big shout out to Bangkok Kitchen. We’ve been here a few times now and it’s always great food and great service, but we ordered a lot of dishes last night.” that included avocado. Instead of telling us they were out of avocado, they actually sent someone to the store to buy avocado. They ask our names so they recognize us when we walk in, they always ask about the kids and it really is an amazing place for great food and the Boba teas are delicious! I highly recommend it.” — vegas n

5. Sukhothai

you can see the menu on the Sukhothai website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (180 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 254 Lark Street, Albany

Top Opinion: “My family and I visited Sukhothai for a late lunch and were very happy with the decision. We chose this restaurant based on the reviews and they were spot on. It’s a smaller restaurant so beware of larger parties If there are a few tables ahead of you then it may take a little longer to get your food but the service was still quicker than most I ordered Pad see-ew with tofu and was not disappointed The combination of flavors and how stick to the wide noodles makes my mouth water just thinking about it.” — jody s

4. I paint Thai cuisine

You can see the menu at Pinto Thai Kitchen’s Facebook page.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (53 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: Central Avenue 1540, Colonia

Best Review: “Stopped for lunch on the way to the airport and had a delicious pad ke mow, aka drunken noodles with tofu, and it was quite delicious. It has the feel of a take-out place with several tables where a server takes phone calls and “in house diners await. Choice of miso soup or salad as lunch special. Miso soup was a bit weak. Overall not bad at all and would happily return. New owners late 2022.” — Louise G.

3. Celadon Thai Restaurant

Celadon Thai Restaurant is temporarily closed until March. you can see the menu on the restaurant’s website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (317 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 860 New Loudon Road, Latham

Top review: “The food here is definitely authentic Thai cuisine. Very, very affordable prices. Service is always great! Even when they are busy and things take a little longer to order, the food comes out pretty quickly and is cooked perfectly.” We order here quite often and get their vegan options. They can make most of the menu vegan if you ask! Highly recommend! The atmosphere is great too! So zen inside and the staff are very welcoming.” — Kayla C.

2. Sweet basil

you can see the menu on the Sweet Basil website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (264 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 370 Delaware Avenue, Albany

Top review: “This is some of the best Thai food I’ve ever had. I’m not from Albany, and it’s very hard to find good, authentic food here. Sweet Basil is definitely good and authentic. The restaurant is small, but cozy. I ordered the soup and it was sour and spicy but tasty. The Penang curry was so good. Watch out for the hidden chillies – they will bite you if you’re not careful, setting your mouth on fire. The noodles in the pad Thai were perfectly cooked, not overly It was sweet and had a lot of flavor. So visit Sweet Basil if you want some good Thai food.” — tracy d

1. Thai noodles

you can see the menu on the Pad Thai Noodle website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (167 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 113 Everett Road, Albany

Best Review: “The BEST! LOVED IT! One of the best dining experiences I’ve had since moving here from New York! The Bangkok chicken is OUT OF THIS WORLD! I will say they could do more to make sure that the chicken doesn’t dry out some pieces had a chewy quality but not enough of a problem for me to criticize them the taste and flavor is VERY APPROPRIATE they could give you a little more chicken with your order for the price you you’re paying for (I felt like there were too many onions and peppers in the package, where they could have had more chicken) but still such a nice experience taste wise – the rice was well done! — chudney w.

Methodology

Yelp ratings are based on each restaurant’s individual rating, as well as the number of reviews. “Best Thai Restaurant” ratings are the best restaurants recommended on Yelp, rather than the highest rated.