Best Savings Rate Alerts – Get the best accounts delivered to your inbox

Savings rates are on the rise

After years of stagnation, savings rates are on the rise. In a world of apparent sadness, this is good news. You don’t want to miss out.

Savings rates are rising as the Bank of England raises interest rates to try to control inflation.

Unfortunately, the rates fail to match high inflation, but this only makes it more important to make sure your savings are at the highest possible rate.

Check to see if you have cash languishing in some of the legacy accounts that still pay as little as 0.1 percent that you didn’t realize had become worthless.

Review your paperwork.

Good news: Average savings rates have skyrocketed since the base rate began rising late last year.

Over the past year, average savings rates have skyrocketed. The average easy-to-access bid has risen from about 0.25 percent to 1.5 percent. And the one-year average fix has risen from about 0.9 percent to 3.5 percent.

Can you do even better? You can.

For example, the best offer in This is Money’s easily accessible best savings rate tables pays 3 percent.

And with fixed rates it’s the same old story that the best deals are much better than average, the maximum one-year fix pays 4.25 percent.

Wherever your money is, unless it’s moved recently, you could probably do better

Averages are dragged lower by larger banks, often complacent, uncompromising, arrogant (pick your adjective), offering a pittance. You need to shop around. There are many new and reputable banks on the block worth visiting, with the same FSCS protection for your savings.

However, sometimes you have to be quick, as the best deals often don’t hold up.

Which savings agreement should you choose?

With rates climbing like Mentos in a Coke bottle, it can be hard to know when to bite and select an account.

This is especially the case with term accounts, where your money is tied up for a year or more and then you may have to watch other rates skyrocket through the Ozone while you’re stuck.

However, fixed-term savings accounts, usually for one, two, three, or five years, offer better rates than accounts where you can withdraw money whenever you want.

Different account types will be right for different savers, but one way to think about it is that opting for easy access or repair isn’t an all-or-nothing thing for your savings.

You can split your pot between easily accessible savings and fixed rates and even dabble in notice accounts.

We briefly explain the different types of savings account below:

Easy access savings accounts

Easy access savings account holders can move their money around at will. Some accounts are easy to access with unlimited withdrawals, while others allow a set number of withdrawals per year; otherwise, the rate drops.

If you need your cash in the short term, an easily accessible account is the best place for it, and a good place to accumulate savings.

But remember that the difference between the best readily available offer and the best one year solution can be a FEW HUNDREDS of pounds a year in interest on a £10,000 deposit. So think about whether you really need instant access to all your savings.

Fixed rate savings accounts

With a fixed-rate savings account, you agree to lock up your money for a set period of time in exchange for a fixed interest rate for those years—for example, one, two, or five years.

Fixed rates are invariably better than easily accessible offers and provide certainty about the interest you’ll earn. However, if rates go up, you are locked into an account with a lower rate. This means that it is worth taking care to save all your cash for long periods.

One option is to spread the money between different fixed-rate periods, but at the moment the general advice for savers is to be careful not to keep too much for too long, as rates are rising.

notice accounts

One possible solution for savers who are concerned about losing access to their cash, but also want to increase their rate, is to consider a notice account.

A notice account is a middle ground between an easy access account and a fixed rate account: it allows you to get your cash after a notice period, say 90 days.

Cash Isas

Isas tax-free cash also looks like it could once again become more important in your savings arsenal.

A cash Isa allows you to earn interest free of income tax that would otherwise be charged. There is a personal savings allowance below which you pay no tax, of £1,000 interest per year, but this drops to just £500 for 40 per cent of taxpayers.

As rates rise, you need to keep an eye on whether the taxman is watching the interest you earn. With an Isa you are protected.

Money’s best savings rate tables are as independent and reliable as they were at the turn of the millennium when the average savings rate was…somewhere in the region we’re headed for in 2022.