Best real estate: Inside terrace house in Paddington Sydney with a chic monochrome design

Behind the doors of a quaint Victorian home lies a luxurious space with an exclusive black and white design.

The 1890s house is located in the terraced streets of Sydney’s upmarket suburb of Paddington, just 15 minutes south east of the CBD.

Inside, the Parisian-style pad features a timeless monochromatic white palette contrasting with black details and the occasional pop of color.

The elegant house has been recently renovated to give a modern touch and features a cozy living and dining area with high ceilings and sleek black Japanese floorboards in keeping with the black and white theme.

Historic details have been preserved and are punctuated throughout the two-story residence, including the four original fireplaces, ornate staircase and ceiling roses.

A French country style kitchen is decorated in chic marble, has a wine fridge, breakfast bar and integrated study area and opens out to a cozy courtyard with a day bed.

Upstairs, the luxurious master bedroom is filled with light thanks to French doors that open onto an iron balcony overlooking the street below.

A second bedroom has a built-in day bed and fireplace and the third can be used as a home office with another integrated desk and storage space.

The monochromatic theme is punctuated by vibrant floral wallpaper in the shared bathroom and large floor-to-ceiling artwork in the master bedroom.