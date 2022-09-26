Best Pubs in New South Wales: AHA Announces Top 20 Venues Capable of People’s Choice Award

<!–

The top 20 pubs vying to be named as the best in New South Wales have been revealed.

Nearly 20,000 pub-goers voted for their favorite watering hole in the Australian Hotels Association of NSW’s People’s Choice Awards.

And there are only a few voices separating the most important locations in the state.

Voting is still possible, so pub lovers can still get behind their favorite establishment. The leaders at the moment are the Fortune of War at The Rocks, The Fiddler at Rouse Hill, Mudgee’s Oriental Hotel and the Fern Hill Tavern at Port Macquarie.

The top 20 contenders for AHA NSW’s People’s Choice Award that will name the best pub, bar or hotel in the state

Nearly 20,000 pub-goer votes have been counted so far, and there are only a few ballots separating the state’s leading venues (Photo: Camden Valley Inn, Cawdor)

The 20 Most Popular Pubs in New South Wales In alphabetic order: Camden Valley Inn, Cawdoro

Collie Hotel, Collie

Commercial Hotel Aberdeen, Aberdeen

Fernhill Tavern, Port Macquarie

Fortune of War, The Rocks

Gerogery Hotel, Gerogery

Hotel Steyne, Manly

Huntlee Tavern, North Rothbury

Lakeside Village Tavern, Raymond Terrace

Oriental Hotel Mudgee, Mudgee Pippi’s At The Point Hotel, Speers Point

Plowmans Rest Tavern, Wongarbon

The Burwood Inn, Merewether

The Cauliflower Hotel, Waterloo

The Fiddler, Rouse Hill

The Marayong Hotel, Kings Park

The Prince of Wales Hotel, Gulgong

The Windsor Castle Hotel, East Maitland

Universal Sydney, Darlinghurst

V Wall Pavilion, Nambucca Heads

The top 20 hotels, bars and pubs are scattered across the state, with the popular wedding venue being the Camden Valley Hotel in Cawdor and the Gerogery Hotel in Gerogery near Albury.

Some of Sydney’s best-loved venues include the LGBT-friendly Universal Bar in Darlinghurst, the beautiful Fortune of War at The Rocks overlooking the Harbor Bridge, and Manly’s famous beachfront watering hole, Hotel Steyne.

However, most of the pubs were located in the regional areas of the state, including the Huntlee Tavern in North Rothbury and the Lakeside Village Tavern in Raymond Terrace near Newcastle and Plowman’s Rest Tavern in Wongarbon, just outside Dubbo.

Some of Sydney’s best-loved sites include the stunning Fortunate of Wars (left) at The Rocks overlooking the Harbor Bridge and Manly’s Steyne beach hotel (right)

Voting in the People’s Choice category ends this Friday at midnight and the winner will be announced at a ceremony on October 24 (Photo: Huntlee Tavern, North Rothbury)

John Whelan, CEO of AHA NSW, said Aussies have “really embraced” the first-ever People’s Choice category after the tough years for the hospitality industry with various Covid lockdowns and restrictions.

Halls large and small, city and country – the number of votes coming in shows that there is a lot of love for the local pub. I would encourage everyone to go out and vote for their favorite hotel – anyone can win,” he said.

Voting in the People’s Choice category will end this Friday at midnight and the winner will be announced at a ceremony on October 24.

To vote for the awards, go to the AHA’s website.