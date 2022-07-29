Best PS5 accessories for 2022

The PlayStation 5 is becoming more available than it once was, but even with the increased frequency of restocks, Sony’s latest console remains a chore to get a hold of. If you’ve been savvy enough to secure a PS5 of your own, however, getting the right accessories can help ensure you get the most out of your new console.

From headsets and spare DualSense controllers to M.2 SSDs that allow you to easily expand your console’s storage capacity — that’s a thing now, after all — these are just a few PS5 accessories we suggest picking up, some of which occasionally go on discount.

Extra controllers

First off, there’s the controller. Every new PS5 includes a white DualSense controller. Unlike the last-gen DualShock controllers, the DualSense has a two-color scheme and a more ergonomic design. The controller also features adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, and haptic feedback, with some games taking advantage of the controller’s features to provide an added level of immersion.

In addition to working with the PS5, the DualSense can wirelessly connect to Android and iOS devices — along with a PC, if your computer supports Bluetooth. If not, you can connect the DualSense to a PC using a USB cable.

The standard white and midnight black controllers usually retail for around $69, but sometimes you can find them on sale for around $60. As for the newer DualSense colors — including the red, purple, blue, and pink variants — they usually sell for $74, a slightly higher price tag. The DualSense is a good successor to the PlayStation 4’s DualShock 4 controller, given the improvements; however, it doesn’t sport the greatest battery life, so having a spare handy can be helpful even outside of local multiplayer games. If you already own a DualShock 4, though, you can still use the controller on the PS5, but it will only work while playing PS4 games.



DualSense Wireless Controller (black) The black DualSense controller sports the same hardware as the original — haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, etc. — only with a two-tone black design reminiscent of PS2, PS3, and PS4 consoles.

DualSense Charging Station

With Sony’s DualSense Charging Station, you can charge two wireless DualSense controllers at the same time, allowing you to free up the USB-C ports on the PS5 and ensuring your local multiplayer sessions go off without a hitch. After at first being notoriously difficult to find, we have only seen the occasional discount on the charging station of about $10 off. Discounts are pretty infrequent, however, so keep an eye out for big Sony promotions or events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day.



DualSense Charging Station Sony’s DualSense Charging Station matches the design aesthetic of the console — when held vertically, it actually looks like a mini PS5 — and simultaneously charges two DualSense controllers via the included AC power cord.

User-replaceable console covers

While replacement console covers for the PS5 may not be essential, they remain a fun way to customize your system. Sony’s user-replaceable covers also come in an array of colors to match the DualSense controllers, allowing you to outfit your console in black, red, purple, blue, or pink. Whether you have a regular PS5 with a disc drive or the Digital Edition, these cost $54.99 each — though be sure you get the right one for your console. At this time, they’re only available direct from Sony.

The PS5 design is a bit polarizing to some, and these covers are a unique way to make it blend in better with your home or go the other way and add a pop of color. It’s your choice. There are no wrong answers here, but keep in mind that the correct answer is always black.

The ideal TV to plug your PS5 into

Looking for a new 4K TV that can take full advantage of the PS5’s capabilities? Verge reviewer Chris Welch has you covered with a range of TVs from TCL, LG, and Samsung. They all come in different sizes and prices, but working well with the PS5 is something they each have in common.

However, our favorite option remains LG’s excellent C1 OLED from last year, which comes with HDMI 2.1 support on all four inputs, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support. Right now, Amazon is selling the 65-inch model for $1,596.99 instead of its full price of $2,499.99. LG’s newer C2 is also now readily available, but we don’t think the improvements are worth the higher price tag over the C1.



LG C1 OLED (65-inch, 2021) LG’s C1 OLED starts with a 48-inch model, going up to 83 inches. All sizes of this OLED feature a 120Hz refresh rate, FreeSync and G-Sync support, and a fast processor.

The PS5’s proprietary webcam and streaming camera

If you are interested in using your PS5 to livestream video games or broadcast your gameplay with friends, you’ll want to pick up the PlayStation 5 HD Camera, which is available for around $60 at Amazon and Best Buy. The successor to the PS4 camera, the HD peripheral includes dual 1080p lenses and allows you to remove the background of your camera’s feed and replace it with something else.



PlayStation 5 HD Camera Sony’s PlayStation 5 HD Camera records and streams 1080p and has a built-in stand for mounting above or below your TV. With the PS5’s software, you can also crop or remove your background for picture-in-picture streams.

Wireless gaming headsets

Sony’s Pulse 3D Wireless Headset may be worth the $100 price tag if you want a wireless model that allows the audio to shine in select PS5 exclusives. It sounds fantastic with titles like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls, as well as more recent hits like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Sony also makes a black version of the headset for the same asking price, and though we’ve seen few deals on either model, they have been discounted to as low as $89 in the past.

However, out of all of our favorite headsets, we found the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Plus to be the best gaming headset for PlayStation consoles. It’s pricier than Sony’s aforementioned Pulse 3D Wireless at $169.99, though it does occasionally go on sale for around $140 or $150 at retailers like Amazon. In exchange for that higher price tag, you’re getting a comfier headset than the Pulse, one that offers better mic quality and a more intuitive button layout.



Sony Pulse 3D headset (black) Sony’s own wireless gaming headset is made to showcase the PS5’s 3D audio effect and also works on the PS4. This version matches the midnight black DualSense controller and PS5 console covers.

SteelSeries Arctis 7P Plus The new Arctis 7P Plus has the same design and comfort as previous SteelSeries headsets, but the newer model boasts improved battery life and USB-C charging, making it easy to use the same charging cable that your DualSense uses.

A PlayStation controller with a Netflix button

Like the PS4, Sony’s newest console also touts its own media remote. Like most consoles, the PS5 doubles as a competent streaming device, granting you access to services like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus and allowing you to control 4K Blu-ray playback if you’re using the disc-based PS5. It doesn’t provide any additional functionality over the PS5’s DualSense controller, but it’s smaller and more comfortable, with dedicated launch buttons for some of the more popular streaming services. Read our review.



PlayStation Media Remote Sony’s PlayStation remote for the PS5 has a simple control layout for streaming movies and shows, complete with dedicated buttons for Netflix, Disney Plus, Spotify, and YouTube.

Expandable storage (both internal and external)

After an initial beta testing phase, you can now add specific M.2 SSDs to the PS5, making it possible to increase your console’s storage capacity. If you’re looking for a surefire bet that’s affordable, we recommend the WD Black SN850 drives, which run at a blistering 7,000MB/s (read speeds) and 4100MB/s (write speeds) and are ideal if you want to quickly install an SSD and not have to worry about it afterward. Right now, the 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB models are all on sale with a heatsink, with the 500GB model going for $89.99 instead of its typical $169.99.

For an even faster alternative, Samsung’s 980 Pro is another PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD that’s capable of sequential read speeds of up to 7,000MB/s and write speeds of up to 5,000MB/s. These specs make it a great choice for a modern PCIe 4.0-equipped PC or for the PS5 with the required heatsink.

WD Black SN850 (500GB, with heatsink) The WD Black SN850 is one of the fastest M.2 drives around, with a sequential read speed of up to 7,000MB/s and a write speed of up to 4,100MB/s. It can perform best in a PC that has a PCIe 4.0 motherboard or in a PS5.



Samsung 980 Pro (1TB, with heatsink) Samsung’s 980 Pro is a fast PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD that’s capable of sequential read speeds of up to 7,000MB/s and write speeds of up to 5,000MB/s. These specs make it a great choice for a modern PCIe 4.0-equipped PC or for a PS5, the latter requiring a heatsink.

On the other end of the storage spectrum, traditional hard drives still have their place in with modern gaming consoles, especially if you like having lots of games downloaded but want to save room on your SSDs. Seagate’s external hard drive is great for storing your PS4 games on your PS5 without taking up precious SSD space. Right now, you can buy the 4TB model for $109.99 instead of $124.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. You won’t be able to use it to play PS5 titles, but you can off-load them onto a hard drive like this one. Think of it as a PS4 drive and also cold storage for PS5 games to save you from re-downloading them.



Seagate Game Drive (4TB) Seagate’s external hard drive is great if you want to store your PS4 games on your PS5 without taking up precious SSD space. Right now, you can also buy the 4TB model for $109.99 instead of $124.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. Just note that you won’t be able to use it to play PS5 titles, though a firmware update allows you to off-load them onto a hard drive like this one.

PlayStation Plus subscription

What good is a PlayStation without games? A PlayStation Plus subscription offers you access to online multiplayer, exclusive discounts, free monthly games, and access to the PlayStation Plus collection, a catalog of PlayStation 4 hits you can download and play on PS5 at no additional cost.

The service was recently split into three tiers: PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium. The Essential tier gets you, essentially, the original PS Plus benefits outlined above for $9.99 a month or $59.99 annually. If you want access to a selection of existing and new PS5 games (such as Demon’s Souls, Returnal, Stray, and more), then PlayStation Plus Extra has you covered for $14.99 a month or $99.99 annually. The top-tier PlayStation Plus Premium has all the lower two have, plus it adds game trials and a classic catalog of PS1, PS2, PSP, and cloud streaming PS3 games for $17.99 a month or $119.99 annually.

At this time, you can’t buy prepaid subscription cards for the new PlayStation Plus membership tiers. If you have any older PlayStation Plus cards, however, those can be redeemed for the same length subscription under the Essential tier — though converting it to Extra or Premium will net you fewer months on a sliding scale.



PlayStation Plus (annual membership) PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now prepaid membership cards can still be redeemed toward Sony’s three new tiers of its revised service: PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium. All of these subscriptions offer online play, with varying degrees of downloadable games included as part of the membership.

A racing wheel for you Gran Turismo fans

This may be a bit more niche, but it’s not often that a new racing game like Gran Turismo 7 comes along to flex the graphical power of Sony’s latest console. Despite its bit of drama around microtransactions and patches, the latest Gran Turismo title has proven itself an impressive installment and a return to form for the iconic racing series. And while racing with the DualSense controller’s haptics firing off is certainly satisfying, no controller substitutes the satisfaction of playing with a proper wheel.

Luckily, the Thrustmaster T248 is a great wheel and pedal set for the PS5, PS4, and even PC. The premium, all-in-one solution may cost a pretty penny at $399.99, but it has been on sale for as much as $100 off. Check out our review, and read all about its impressive force feedback and feel. Just be aware that you may never want to go back to playing racing games with a controller again.



Thrustmaster T248 Thrustmaster’s T248 steering wheel and pedal setup is designed for both the PS4 and PS5, as well as PC. It’s an excellent force feedback wheel that also comes with a unique LCD screen that displays information such as speed, position, and more depending on the game.