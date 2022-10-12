Best Prime Day Mac deals

If you’re looking to buy a new Mac, one of the best times to grab a bargain is during the Amazon Prime Day sale. Amazon’s Prime Day Sale is likely to take place in June or July 2023, and we expect to see Amazon slash the prices of iMac, Mac mini, and MacBooks even more than usual. Below you’ll find links to the different types of Macs available on Amazon – so it’ll be easy to find the best deals when the sales start. You’ll also be able to see what kind of discounts Amazon was offering when it held its early access sale in October 2022. Over Prime Day, we’ll be tracking sales, so be sure to check this page often as the deals are constantly changing.

Here’s a breakdown of the Amazon sales highlights we saw in 2022:

Amazon USA

Amazon UK

Prime Day: Best iMac deals

Get a deal on a new iMac Foundry

We spotted some great discounts on the 24-inch iMac during Amazon’s October sale:

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: US iMac Deals

Amazon Prime Early Access sale: iMac deals in the UK

Prime Day: Best Mac mini deals

Get an offer on a new Mac mini Foundry

We also saw some small savings on the Mac mini during the last Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon USA:

Amazon UK:

Prime Day: How can I get the best Mac deals?

Amazon Prime Day took place between July 12 and 13, 2022, so we expect similar timing for the 2023 event. Amazon also ran an Amazon Prime Early Access sale between October 11 and 12 in the following countries: Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, UK and USA

When Prime Day begins, most deals will be exclusive to Prime members, so you’ll need to log in with an active membership to purchase one of the deals. Prime membership costs $139 / £95 / AUD$59 annually, or $14.99 / £8.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis. New users can sign up for one 30 day free trial which can be canceled at any time during the trial period. In addition to access to sale prices, Prime members also get free two-day shipping and access to Prime Video and all the content available on that service.

