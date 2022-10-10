Best Prime Day Mac deals 2022

If you want to buy a new Mac desktop, now is the time to make a bargain! It’s the Amazon Prime Early Access sale on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 11th and 12th, and we expect to see Amazon drop the prices of the iMac and Mac mini even more than usual. Below are the best deals we’ve found so far – there are already some great discounts to be had, but be sure to check this page often as we’ll be tracking sales leading up to and on the day of the Prime Early Access sale.

If it’s a MacBook you’re after, check out our separate roundup of the best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale MacBook Air and MacBook Pro deals. We also have an overview of all Apple Amazon Prime Day October 2022 deals.

To see what’s on offer in US Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, click here.

To see what’s on offer in UK Amazon Prime Early Access Sale click here.

Here are the Amazon sale highlights for iMac and Mac mini deals:

Amazon USA

Amazon UK

Looking for a hard drive or monitor for your Mac? Find a great one here:

Prime Early Access Sale: Best iMac deals right now

Get a deal on a new iMac Foundry

The 24-inch iMac arrived in spring 2021 with a completely new design and Apple’s M1 chip. It’s been on shelves for over a year now, and we’ve seen it as low as $150 off in the US, so be sure to check back:

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: US iMac Deals

Amazon Prime Early Access sale: iMac deals in the UK

Prime Early Access Sale: Best Mac mini deals right now

Get an offer on a new Mac mini Foundry

Apple’s M1 Mac mini arrived in November 2020 along with the M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro, the Air and Pro now have M2 chips which could mean the Mac mini will get a similar update soon, in the meantime take a look to see how much you can save on the M1 model.

Amazon US has sold out of the 256GB model, but has a deal on the 512GB model:

Amazon UK is also running some deals:

Prime Early Access Sale: How can I get the best Mac deals?

While the above deals are going on now, Prime Day officially begins on October 11 at 12:00 PT (3:00 ET) in the following countries: Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, United Kingdom and United States. We don’t know for sure if the sales during Prime Day will be better than those now, so if you’re happy with the prices here, you should grab it. The above sales are open to all customers, but Prime members get free two-day shipping.

When the Prime Early Access sale begins, most offers will be exclusive to Prime members, so you’ll need to log in with an active membership to purchase one of the offers. Prime memberships cost $139 / £95 / AUD$59 annually or $14.99 / £8.99 / AUD$6.99 monthly. New users can sign up for a 30-day free trial which can be canceled at any time during the trial period.

More Apple offers

For more Prime Day coverage, check out our other Apple deal roundups:

Check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals for more Prime Day deals.

Check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch deals for more Prime Day deals.

Check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day iPhone deals for more Prime Day deals.

Check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day iPad deals for more Prime Day deals.

See our best Amazon Prime Day MacBook Air and MacBook Pro deals for more Prime Day deals.

Check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day Mac deals for more Prime Day deals.