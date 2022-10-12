Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale is the best time of year to save money on Apple devices. For two days every year, you’ll find tons of deals. We expect the next Amazon Prime sale to start in July 2023, but for now, here are the best prices we could find on the latest Apple gear.

You have to sign up for Prime to qualify for the discounts, but it also gets you free one- or two-day shipping and access to Prime Video. If you don’t already have a Prime membership, you can sign up free 30 day trial period. After that, the service costs $14.99/£8.99 per month or $139/£95 per year.

Below, you’ll see the best deals we saw during Amazon’s October 2022 Prime Early Access sale, which should give you an idea of ​​what to expect on Prime Day 2023.

AirPods deals

Amazon USA

And in the UK

Check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day Sale AirPods deals for more deals.

Apple TV deals

Amazon USA

Apple Watch deals

Amazon USA

Amazon UK

Check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day Sale Apple Watch deals for more deals.

iPhone deals

Amazon USA

Amazon rarely discounts iPhones in the US, and when they do, they’re tied to a contract. However, you can visit Amazon’s iPhone page to view the offers.

Amazon UK

Older iPhones

Check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day iPhone deals for more deals.

iPad deals

Amazon USA

Amazon UK

Check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day iPad deals for more Prime Day deals.

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro deals

Best Prime Day Apple Deals 1 IDG

Amazon USA:

Amazon UK:

See our best Amazon Prime Day MacBook Air and MacBook Pro deals for more deals.

Do you want a new hard drive or SSD? see our best SSD and hard drive deals for Prime Day.

iMac and Mac mini deals

Amazon USA

Amazon UK

See our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day Mac deals for more deals

Do you want a screen for your Mac or MacBook? Check out our best screen or monitor deals for Prime Day

How to qualify for Prime Early Access Sale offers

Many Prime Day discounts are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, so if you want to take advantage of the deals, you’ll need to become a Prime member. Membership price $139 / £95 / AUD$59 annually, or $14.99 / £8.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis. there is also one 30 day free trial for anyone who doesn’t want to commit. You can cancel at any time.

Amazon Prime is a service that began as a way to get unlimited next-day delivery, but has since become much more. Subscribers get access to Amazon’s Netflix rival Prime Video, plus plenty of other benefits. You can see all Prime benefits here.

How to get the best Apple deals

Here are some quick tips for picking up an Apple bargain during the two-day Prime Day sale.

It’s essentially a catalog for the entire range of Apple products, and when you click through to specific devices, you’ll also see any discounts available.

We’ve listed all available devices below, many of which had great discounts last Prime Day. We’d recommend bookmarking the product pages you’re most interested in so you can browse discounts as soon as Prime Day hits.

Here are the same product pages for British readers:

2. Be prepared before Prime Day

Prime Day deals will go fast, as many deals are available as Deals of the Day, meaning inventory may be limited or only last a few hours.

First, make sure you are registered Amazon Prime to access offers on Amazon. You do not have to pay for the service; you can be on the free trial.

Also, make sure your payment and shipping information is up to date to ensure you can purchase products before they sell out.

If you come across a deal that is out of stock, you can usually sign up to the waiting list to be alerted to any stock that becomes available, usually because someone has decided they don’t want to buy it anyway and removes it from their cart.

You can also use the “See this Deal” button on upcoming deals to be alerted when they become available.

3. Keep an eye on our selection of offers

With a team of Apple-breathing experts sifting through deals and offers every day (literally), you can be sure there’s a top deal out there. See only the best offers at Macworld right here.